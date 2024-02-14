Jordyn Woods flaunts "couple goals" moments with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns on Valentine's Day 

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods have become one of the NBA's most recognizable power couples since they began dating in 2020. They had been close friends for quite some time, but have continued to post about one another since they started dating. During the Christmas season, for example, the couple posted photos wearing matching PJs.

Now, for Valentine's Day on Wednesday, February 14th, Jordyn Woods has shared a number of photos of her and Karl-Anthony Towns. In commemoration of the occasion, she made a collage of photos of the two that she posted to her Instagram story.

As is the nature of Instagram stories, after 24 hours, they are deleted and can't be viewed again. Given that, we can't embed the story post here, however, we have a screenshot of the photo, as seen in Woods' Instagram Story @JordynWoods.

Check out the photo, made up from a series of other photos, below:

@JordynWoods Instagram story

As previously mentioned, this isn't the first time the couple have gushed about one another on social media. While both Woods and Towns keep a busy schedule, their photos together indicate that they make time for one another, and not just on Valentine's Day.

Looking at Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods' relationship

Both on social media and during public appearances, the couple have expressed support for one another. In addition, they also inspire one another, as Towns indicated last year during an interview with Complex. He's been inspired by Jordyn Woods' fashion sense.

Of course, Jordyn Woods has found success in the fashion industry in launching her own brand. Partly thanks to the help of the Minnesota Timberwolves star. With that in mind, it's no surprise that Towns finds himself inspired by Woods and her taste for fashion.

"My girl's doing big stuff, Jordyn's doing big stuff. We here at Complex, literally down the street from Times Square, she was everywhere. Promotion for her brand's going crazy so shout-out to her. She definitely inspires me in my fashion lane. I don't know if she dresses me but she inspires me."

Despite their busy schedules, Woods could be in for a big postseason, where she may have the chance to watch her boyfriend compete in the playoffs. After struggling last season following the acquisition of Rudy Gobert, the team has since turned things around.

Now, the trio of Towns, Gobert, and Anthony Edwards has been able to leave the NBA and Western Conference stunned with stellar play. With the Timberwolves sitting comfortably inside playoff contention, the hope is that they make a big playoff run.

Given the high-stakes nature of the postseason, fans can likely expect to see Woods sitting courtside to cheer on Karl-Anthony Towns.

