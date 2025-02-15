"Hilarious! Favorite to win bench cheerleader" - NBA fans react to Suns emerging as frontrunners to sign ex-Lakers guard

Patrick Beverley has not played in an NBA game since May of last year, but he could be making a comeback with the Phoenix Suns. According to the oddsmakers at Bovada, Phoenix is the most likely destination for the veteran guard with -120 odds.

The other teams that are listed are the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers, equally with +325 odds. Finally, the LA Lakers are also on the list with +600.

Bovada's odds have drawn several reactions from NBA fans. Many of which are troll comments, aimed at either Beverley or the Suns.

"Hilarious! Favorite to win bench cheerleader!" Someone tweeted.

"The Suns are that down bad man damn," one fan said.

"We are IN THE MUD," another commented.

Meanwhile, several fans are in disbelief that there are "sweepstakes" for Beverley.

"Sweepstakes? lol buddy isn't a prize," one person said.

"Lol there is a sweepstakes for this bum," someone commented.

"Bruh this is NOT a sweepstakes," another tweeted.

Patrick Beverley is now playing for Hapoel Tel Aviv B.C., an Israeli club that competes in the EuroCup and the Israeli Basketball Super League (IBSL). He is averaging 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals in the EuroCup and 9.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.1 apg and 0.8 spg in the IBSL.

Before playing overseas, Beverley's last NBA team was the Milwaukee Bucks in the latter half of the 2023-24 season. He also had stints for the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, LA Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Clippers and Houston Rockets.

If he does play for the Phoenix Suns, it would be the eighth team he'll join in his NBA career.

The Phoenix Suns could lose Kevin Durant this offseason

After a lot of buzz surrounding a possible Bradley Beal for Jimmy Butler trade, the Phoenix Suns roster remained untouched as the trade deadline went by. However, that was almost not the case as Kevin Durant was nearly traded to the Golden State Warriors.

Durant's name had not popped up in any trade rumors prior to him being linked to Golden State. Ultimately though, Durant stayed in Phoenix as he was reportedly against reuniting with the Warriors, as reported by multiple sources including league insider Shams Charania

While Durant remains with the Suns now, seeing his name pop up in trade talks might have strained his relationship with the front office. In fact, ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes that he could be traded this summer.

"He's probably going to get traded this summer," Windhorst said. "He knows it, the Suns know it, the rest of the league know it. They're gonna enjoy him while they have him. It's not really controversial in all honesty. They're under .500, they've got a 230 million dollar payroll."

When the Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to pair with Devin Booker, the thinking was that they'd be contenders. However, that does not look like the case this season as they entered the All-Star break with a 26-28 record.

They are 11th in the Western Conference and will have to overtake at least one team just to secure a Play-in Tournament spot.

If Phoenix wants to move on from Kevin Durant or if he wants to leave this offseason, he will need to force a trade. After this season, there is still one more year left on his contract. According to Sportrac, he is owed $54,708,609 in 2025-26. He will hit free agency in 2026-27.

