“Him being a playboy cost him the Dallas Cowboys” - Johnny Buss reveals why the late Dr. Jerry Buss couldn’t buy NFL giants, says it was the "most incredible disappointment" of his career

Former LA Lakers owner, the late Dr. Jerry Buss, tried to add NFL giants the Dallas Cowboys to his budding sports empire in 1989. His son Johnny Buss said that his dad couldn't own the team because of his playboy image. Johnny said this in the fourth episode of Hulu's "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers."

Dr. Buss dated several young women and partied frequently. This cost him the biggest disappointment of his career: not being able to own the Cowboys. He was confident of acquiring them without selling the Lakers, with whom he achieved great success.

"He says, 'I think we're gonna get them,' Dr. Buss told Johnny Buss. "'I think we're really gonna get them.' And he figured out that he could raise the money without selling the Lakers."

Johnny Buss continued:

"Wheels are turning, spinning, he's like excited, he can't believe it. I mean, literally the next morning, he called me up, and he said, ' Guess what? There was a leak.' And the papers talked about playboy Jerry Buss buying the team. And religious groups and other people just said 'No, no, no, you cannot do this.'

"Him being a playboy cost him the Dallas Cowboys. It was the most incredible disappointment of probably his career."

The Lakers' current controlling owner and Dr. Jerry Buss' daughter, Jeanie Buss, was also featured in the segment. She revealed that having the money to buy the franchise wasn't enough. Approval from the board of governors was necessary as well.

The Cowboys were eventually bought by current owner Jerry Jones, who made them one of the most successful franchises during the 1990s. They became one of the most valuable teams under Jones' reign. According to Sportico, the Cowboys are currently the most valuable sports franchise, valued at a whopping $7.64 billion.

The late Dr. Jerry Buss was a massive football fan

Dr. Jerry Buss found success in basketball, but his love for football was no less. It was one of the main reasons why he wanted to own a football franchise. An old interview with Dr. Buss talking about it was included in "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers." He said:

"Football is certainly one of the most exciting sports there is, especially to me. I love it. And there is, I'll give you an unqualified yes, I very definitely would like to own a football franchise."

In the same episode, Jeanie Buss revealed why her father wanted to buy the Dallas Cowboys. She said Dr. Buss always felt the New York Yankees, the Cowboys and the Lakers were the top teams in their respective sports. This made the Cowboys a natural fit for his empire.

