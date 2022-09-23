"Him thinking he was froze out is bulls**t" - Isiah Thomas explains why he couldn't freeze out Michael Jordan in 1985 All-Star Game

Isiah Thomas has refuted once again that he was responsible for freezing out Michael Jordan in the 1985 All-Star Game. Thomas also explained why he could not have done it back then while admitting that Jordan got the better of the Detroit Pistons after the alleged "Freeze-Out" game.

On the "Hoop du Jour" podcast with Peter Vescey, Thomas discussed the incident of 1985. Vescey said that it was he who had leaked the news back then. He noted that Thomas' agent Dr. Charles Tucker was the one who told him about the plans.

"That was my story. I did start the rumor," Vescey said. "I started it because your agent, Dr. Charles Tucker, came to me at halftime and told me that. ... He said Isiah and the guys are freezing Michael out."

Vescey also asked Thomas about Jordan scoring 49 points against the Pistons after the All-Star Game. Thomas recalled Jordan's revenge game but explained how he was not responsible for freezing out Jordan.

"It's truthful that he lit us up for 49," Thomas said. "Him thinking he was froze out is bulls**t. He and I were not at the level that we could talk to (Larry) Bird, (Kevin) McHale, Moses (Malone), Dr. J (Julius Erving), Sidney Moncrief. We were way down."

He added:

"We're popular, but we had no juice in that locker room. Zero. As a matter of fact, when he got the basketball, he was looking to throw it to Larry Bird and Dr. J."

The 1985 All-Star Game was Michael Jordan's debut in the NBA's midseason showcase event. Jordan was a starter for the East with Isiah Thomas, Julius Erving, Larry Bird and Moses Molone.

Jordan played just 22 minutes, scoring seven points and going 2-for-7 from the field. Thomas, meanwhile, was in his third All-Star appearance and had 22 points.

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas were cordial in 2003

Michael Jordan at the 2003 All-Star Game

The feud between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas is more than 30 years old, but things were cordial in 2003, according to Thomas.

Thomas told Vescey that he went out with Jordan and Ahmad Rashad a few times when he was working for NBC. He also said that Jordan gifted the jersey he wore in his final All-Star game to his son.

"When we were working at NBC together, Jordan, Ahmad Rashad and I, we went to dinner a couple of times. I coached him in his last All-Star game. He gave my son his jersey."

The 2003 All-Star Game was the last of Jordan's legendary career. He ended the game with 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. He hit a jumper with 4.8 seconds left in overtime to give the East a 138-136 lead. However, the West forced a second overtime and got a 155-145 win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far