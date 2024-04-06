"Hire him & fire Darvin Ham" "Legend" - NBA fans abuzz over Rams coach Sean McVay spotted with wife courtside during Lakers vs Cavaliers

The LA Lakers usually attract plenty of attention from stars due to where they are playing. Seeing a celebrity or two in attendance is quite normal for them at this point. However, a guest during their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers has fans throwing jabs at head coach Darvin Ham.

Sean McVay was spotted in attendance at the Lakers-Cavaliers clash. While he isn't a traditional celebrity, he is a hotshot in LA. He is the current coach of the LA Rams and was the man at the helm when they won Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that the championship-winning head coach should replace Darvin Ham at his job.

@SpeakContext summed up a common sentiment among LA fans with their tweet.

"Hire him and fire Darvin Ham."

@JoseDCshoeCO took it one step further, suggesting that McVay could do two jobs at once.

"He can do both jobs for Rams and Lakers!!"

@Yellow_Evan had an even more outlandish suggestion bordering on science fiction.

"Clone him so one of the 2 Sean McVays can coach the Lakers next year."

@LALInsiders took it down a notch and decided to go a simpler route. Simply asking McVay to do Darvin Ham's job.

"Coach the Lakers too pls."

@ndi_punk also had a simple message that many of the team's fans have been echoing throughout the season.

"Fire Ham!"

@connorpugs had nothing to say about Ham or McVay taking over his job. They simply pointed out that the Rams head coach has achieved a certain standing among LA sports fans.

"Celebrity Status."

Another fan, @Huntshelton, summed up their admiration for McVay with a one-word tweet.

"Legend."

Meanwhile, @adaleeea couldn't help but wonder what brought the Rams head coach out to attend an NBA game.

"Sean McVay is in the building! What's the occasion?"

What is Darvin Ham's coaching record with the LA Lakers?

Fans have been calling for Darvin Ham's job for a while now, especially at the midpoint of the season, when his team struggled to win consistently.

So far, Ham's coaching record is far from stellar. In his maiden season as the team's head coach, LA went 43-39 in the regular season, which was only good enough for a Play-In spot.

They qualified for the playoffs, even going as far as the conference finals, where the Denver Nuggets swept them. This season, his record as head coach stands at 45-33. He has already surpassed last year's wins, but not by much.

In total, Darvin Ham's regular season record as head coach is 87-72 and he is 8-8 in the playoffs.

Lakers beat Cavs with Sean McVay in attendance

LeBron James and Co. secured their fourth win in a row and climbed to eighth in the standings after a 116-97 victory against the Cavs.

Taurean Prince had a near-perfect shooting game from off the bench, scoring 18 points while going 7-for-9 from the field and 4-for-5 from downtown.

D'Angelo Russell led his team in scoring, dropping 28 on an 11-for-17 shooting clip. He also made half of his three-point attempts (6-for-12) as he caught fire on offense.

Superstars LeBron James (24 pts, 12 assists) and Anthony Davis (22 pts, 13 rebs) were also major proponents in the victory, both going off for double-doubles.