"His best skill is going to be blocking shots": Jerry West is putting faith in Victor Wembanyama, hopes he will be a positive voice

Victor Wembanyama is, without question, one of the most unique prospects in recent memory. Hall of Famer Jerry West reckons the Frenchman's blocking ability is his best skill.

With an incredibly lanky frame that gives him the ability to block shots at an elite level and pull up for jump shots with unobstructed vision, the French star's future looks bright.

Although he had a breakout game in his second NBA Summer League appearance, the young star struggled in his debut game. As he explained, he wasn't quite sure what he was doing out there. While his second outing was more impressive, some still worry about his efficiency from beyond the arc.

Given that part of what makes him so unique is the fact that he can bring the ball up court and pull up from three, an inefficiency from the field could be a big hiccup. However, West reckons Wembanyama's game won't be determined by how well he can shoot.

During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, the former LA Lakers guard said about Wembanyama:

"I think his best skill is going to be blocking shots early in his career, but for people who haven't seen him play, he's pretty spectacular but the other thing about him if you put a microphone in front of him he is fantastic and to me he's more than a basketball playe. He is someone who gives the league another positive voice."

Victor Wembanyama's future with San Antonio Spurs

As famed coach Gregg Popovich explained this summer, a large part of the San Antonio Spurs' efforts will be in supporting Victor Wembanyama. Although he's the most highly touted prospect since LeBron James, Popovich and the Spurs know that Wembanyama is unique in his own right.

As a result, the team wants him to be comfortable and foster an environment where he can find his way and evolve. Part of that is the inclusion of other Hall of Famers, notably Tim Duncan, who has agreed to work with Victor Wembanyama in training when the team is in San Antonio.

After seeing a photo of Wembanyama alongside Duncan and Spurs' legend David Robinson, Jerry West was blown away at the size difference between the two.

"Just his sheer size is compelling to see him I saw a picture of him with David Robinson and Tim Duncan and he makes them look like they're really small but his length his reach but he's got something special about him.

"I guess it would be like if you walked into a store and there were three pairs of shoes there, only one of them would catch your eye. He is going to catch your eye, that's for sure."

With the NBA season set to tip off in October, only time will tell how Victor Wembanyama's rookie year plays out.

