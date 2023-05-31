"His body of work was just incredible" - Robert Horry picks Hakeem Olajuwon over Tim Duncan and Shaquille O'Neal

Robert Horry won seven NBA championships throughout his 16-year career while playing alongside some of the greatest big men in NBA history. These include Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon, LA Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal and San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan.

Horry first spoke about how fortunate he was to almost always have a great big man on his team during a recent appearance on 'All The Smoke':

“All the other teams I played for, the one common denominator was great big men,” Horry said.

“Think about Shaq, Tim Duncan — and if you said right now, ‘Name the top five big men,’ I’ve played with three of them.”

Horry was then asked which big man that he played alongside was the best. The seven-time champ didn’t hesitate to choose Olajuwon:

“Oh, Dream’s no. 1 by far,” Horry said.

Horry then said that Olajuwon has become underappreciated due to him being quiet and reserved:

“Nobody likes to talk about it. I think you have these guys who are quiet. Think about it, Dream, you know, he’s a really quiet guy, you can’t get him to do much (or) to say much. So we kind of veer away from him, we don’t talk about him,” Horry said.

He later spoke about how Olajuwon’s resume separates him from the other great big men that he played with. He also touched on the Rockets legends’ overall impact on the game of basketball:

“To me, if you look at what he put together, you know, Defensive Player of the Year (and) MVP in one season, all-time leading shot blocker,” Horry said.

“You know, those things that you look at, his history and what he’s done for the game and how he started the game. This dude didn’t play basketball growing up. Went to (the) U of H (University of Houston). Think about it, we all went to college where they were going to teach you. U of H they just rolled the ball out there and he went to work.

“So, I think his body of work was just incredible and he’s just a good dude too man.”

Hakeem Olajuwon’s career accomplishments

Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon

As for Hakeem Olajuwon’s resume, most would agree that it is one of the most impressive in NBA history. The Rockets legend averaged 21.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game on 51.2% shooting over 18 seasons.

He also averaged 25.9 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.7 SPG and 3.3 BPG on 52.8% shooting in the playoffs.

Olajuwon finished his career as a two-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, one-time MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year. He was also a 12-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA team member and nine-time All-Defensive team member among other accolades.

