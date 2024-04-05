"His current wife is on the left, leave him alone": NBA fans jump on Derrick Rose's viral picture with wives and children

Derrick Rose has been one of the most popular players in the NBA and even after his numerous injuries, many are interested on how his private life has been going. In a recent social media post, the Memphis Grizzlies guard has a photo going viral that has sparked different reactions from basketball fans.

In the snapshot, Rose, along with his former girlfriend Mieka Reese, and their son Derrick "PJ" Rose Jr., gather to celebrate the first day of PJ entering the 5th grade as co-parents. Adding to the moment, Rose's fiancee, Aliana Anderson, is captured in the frame, along with their two children, Layla Malibu and London Marley.

The sight of Derrick Rose having to put both her ex-girlfriend and fiancee in the same picture garnered polarizing reactions as exes are not on good terms with each other, hence, seen with their former partner's new flame.

"I NEVER seen a relationship with a guy and 2 baby mommas and they ALL getting along," said @thatofficialcat.

One fan with the handle @BrunsonIsMVP felt disgusted with the reactions of people and advised people to leave Rose alone.

"People on this app are disgusting, he got divorced and he’s on good terms with his ex-wife who’s on the right. His current wife is on the left. Leave him alone SMH," posts @BrunsonIsMVP.

Rich October on X had the same sentiments and feels that people who reacts negatively to this post should just mind their own business.

"Why are people weird man let them live," posts @richwontmiss.

Another commenter indicated that money is a factor on how to bring your ex and current girlfriend together.

"When your money long them baby mamas get along," posted @All_Cake88

Garza even defended Rose's extended family saying that he hope that this photo is go viral for good reasons.

"Going viral for a good reason I hope," said @GarzaBeatz. "All I see is a beautiful family."

Derrick Rose's relationship with Mieka Reese and Aliana Anderson in a nutshell

Derrick Rose and Mieka Reese were in a relationship from 2007 to 2013 and this stems back from his college days with the Memphis Tigers and beyond his MVP year in 2011. On October 9, 2012, Derrick Martell "PJ" Rose was born from their relationship.

In 2016, Rose started dating Aliana Anderson and has maintained their relationship to the present time. Their first child, Layla Malibu, was born on March 4, 2018. London Marley followed after two years after being born on May 26, 2019.