“His dad should have been in jail” - Shaquille O’Neal believes NBA players need to put people in the stands to look after their families during games after the Chris Paul incident

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are getting prepared for a crucial Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks. After an impressive Game 5 victory over the Mavericks, Phoenix now finds itself one win away from advancing to the Western Conference finals.

The series between Phoenix and Dallas has been one of the most competitive matchups in the playoffs, with players on both sides being quick to talk trash.

There have also been some moments that have spiraled out of control in the series. One of those situations involved Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul in Game 4. A Dallas Mavericks fan reportedly had an encounter with the family of the Suns point guard.

The Dallas Mavericks organization has gone on to announce a year-long ban for the two fans involved, but it's a story that has gotten the attention of the basketball world.

Speaking recently on an episode of the "Big Podcast with Shaq," NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal shared his thoughts of the situation and said he understood Paul's reaction, but he still needed to focus on the game. O'Neal said:

"I understand that he's protecting his family, but you have to focus on your job. You gotta have other people to do that."

Shaquille O'Neal went into detail later on, saying that he believes the father of the fans involved should have been put in jail after the confrontation with Paul's family. He said:

"Well, guess what? His dad should have been in jail because I'mma tell you something, my dad? Hahahah. Sarge ain't playing none of that."

Chris Paul and Phoenix Suns look to close out series against Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

Although the Phoenix Suns' recent trip to Dallas resulted in consecutive losses, the team will now head back on the road with the opportunity to close out the series. After an impressive 110-80 win earlier this week, Phoenix looks to have regained momentum in the series.

Chris Paul was not happy. Chris Paul was not happy. 😳 https://t.co/gTLfzA9mXi

If the Suns want a chance to secure a win and move on to the Western Conference finals, they are going to need their superstar point guard to continue his impressive play.

Throughout the series against the Mavericks, Paul has averaged 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, while shooting 56.0% from the field and 46.7% from three-point range.

If Phoenix can close out the series, they will take on the winner of the series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.

