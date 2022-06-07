"His drive to be great was like one of a kind" - Former MLB All-Star in awe of Michael Jordan's work ethic during their time together in the minor leagues, calls MJ the ‘Black Cat’

Insane work ethic and unbelievable competitiveness were two of Michael Jordan's traits that made him the greatest. Jordan even brought it to the diamond during his brief career in baseball. Former MLB All-Star Mike Cameron shares his experience playing with Jordan in the Chicago White Sox farm system.

In an interview with Fanatics View, Cameron discussed a variety of topics that included Jordan, Frank Thomas and Albert Belle. The one-time All-Star was part of the White Sox system and was a year behind MJ. However, they did play together during spring training and he's in awe of "His Airness."

"Unbelievable, I was really cool with MJ too," Cameron said. The 'Black Cat,' man. Got a chance to play with him. I was one year behind in a sense but when he went to Double-A, I was in High-A ball. When he got ready to go to Arizona (Fall League), playing with him in spring training and also being able to experience being around such a icon."

Mike Cameron made his major league debut in 1995, but he had some stories about Michael Jordan during their time together. Cameron told how Jordan loves to compete on just about anything from shooting hoops in trash cans to playing pool. It even translated to MJ's drive to become better at baseball.

"Love to compete on everything," Cameron shared. "It could be shooting trash balls in the trash can, playing basketball with him, shooting pool with him. Being around MJ, just his work ethic was like unbelievable. ... His drive to be great was one of a kind. How he had to work in the game of baseball to get better was even more special."

Jordan's baseball career was cut short in 1995 when he did not want to become a replacement player during the MLB strike. The Chicago Bulls superstar returned to basketball on March 19 against the Indiana Pacers wearing the No. 45 jersey. MJ would win three more NBA championships from 1996 to 1998.

Michael Jordan's baseball career

Michael Jordan with the Chicago White Sox organization

Michael Jordan had a short career in baseball, playing in Double-A ball and the Arizona Fall League. Jordan was never called up to the majors, but was given a chance to become a replacement player during the MLB strike. However, MJ was against it and returned to basketball instead.

In his lone Double-A season with the Birmingham Barons, Jordan struggled to hit the ball. He averaged just .202 with three home runs, 51 RBIs, 114 strikeouts and 51 walks. He had 11 errors while playing as an outfielder, but stole 30 bases. It wasn't bad for someone who once played basketball professionally.

Jordan then spent some time with the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League. He batted a respectable .252 with eight RBIs. MJ's baseball career was short-lived, but it was memorable. Here's a video of Jordan playing right field for the White Sox during an exhibition game.

