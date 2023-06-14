"His energy was going that way"- Michael Jordan rubbished claims that he pushed Bryon Russell when he hit 'The Last Shot'

Arguably the most significant play in Michael Jordan's NBA career, popularly known as "The Last Shot," came 25 years ago today against Byron Russell and the Utah Jazz. That sealed Jordan's sixth and final championship win with the Chicago Bulls.

However, some put an asterisk on that play, claiming Jordan pushed off Russell.

During the final episode of the 10-part docuseries about MJ's run with the Bulls, the legendary basketball player rubbished claims that he escaped an offensive foul. Here's what Jordan said:

"Everybody says I pushed off. Bulls**t. His energy was going that way. I didn't have to push him that way."

The eye test suggests that both perspectives were valid. Michael Jordan had his left hand on Byron Russell's hip, but the latter also seemed to anticipate that Jordan was attacking the rim. Instead, MJ put the breaks and settled for a long jumper from inside the arc after creating the separation from Russell.

The little nudge from MJ may have done Russell there, whose momentum was indeed in the direction suggested by the Bulls legend. The critics can have their say, but the shot counted, resulting in a fitting end for Jordan's prime.

Michael Jordan recorded his second three-peat with the Bulls and bagged his sixth and final title with that last shot, which gave Chicago the go-ahead bucket, helping them secure an 87-86 win.

25 years later, Michael Jordan's last shot remains one of the greatest farewell moments

Michael Jordan was near unstoppable when he put on a Chicago Bulls jersey. When the franchise surrounded him with the necessary talent to contend, there was no looking back for the former NBA MVP.

Jordan won six titles in two separate three-peats in 1991, 1992 and 1993 and the other in 1996, 1997 and 1998. Jordan even retired for a season and a half before the second three-peat. His career was highlighted by records and plays that were etched in history forever. Some of his plays are still celebrated as they are arguably still unparalleled.

His superhuman-like killer instinct made those plays special. Jordan ending his Bulls' tenure on his terms was only fitting and a farewell moment that remains unmatched 25 years later. To exit with a game-winning shot that sealed a second three-peat was special and an occurrence we're unlikely to see again.

Michael Jordan's excellence lasted throughout the game, not just on that shot. He tallied 45 points in a closeout win on the road in an 87-86 victory, putting the Bulls on his back one last time and leading them to a title.

