"His groin looks fine lmao" - Fans react as injured LeBron James and wife Savannah James erupt in wild celebration after son Bryce's win 

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, erupted in wild celebrations courtside at the Golden 1 Center after their son, Bryce James, won the state championship. The couple was with their daughter Zhuri on the sidelines when Bryce's team inched closer to the win with an and-1 bucket that put Sierra Canyon up five with 17 seconds left.

James got out of his seat and celebrated by punching the air and flexing, while his wife Savannah also joined by yelling to hype the team. Bryce and his team won the title game 58-51. Bryce had an underwhelming night offensively, as he made just one shot on nine attempts, scoring three points. He went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Nevertheless, he contributed on the other side of the floor, grabbing five rebounds and one block, and was a +/- +7 (team-high).

LeBron James' celebration with his wife, Savannah James, sparked massive reactions with more than two million views on the video overnight. Some pointed to James' groin injury issues, which allowed him to miss the Lakers' game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, and how it has seemingly healed.

One fan said:

"Yooo his groin looks fine lmao"

Another said James never had an injury and was just skipping the Lakers' stacked schedule of three consecutive back-to-backs in eight days:

"Aint nothing wrong with this man groin . He just didn’t want to play that schedule."

One fan added:

"Doesn't have a multiple week groin issue. Nba needs to also investigate him"

One fan said:

"Bron forgot he got a groin injury"

Another joked:

"Can really see that groin injury taking its toll 😂

LeBron James injury update: Shams Charania and JJ Redick provide latest on Lakers star's return

LeBron James injured his groin Mar. 8 against the Boston Celtics. He immediately exited the game early in the fourth quarter after straining it. James attempted coming back and stretched courtside but decided it was best to sit the game out. The four-time MVP was subsequently ruled out for at least one to two weeks.

On Friday, as the Lakers geared up to play their third consecutive game in his absence against Denver, insider Shams Charania reported that James was at least a week away from returning to action. Meanwhile, Lakers JJ Redick said he was "close to a return."

LeBron James' current status remains day-to-day. He returned to LA on Wednesday to get treatment for his injury and has been away from the team as the Lakers finished a four-game road trip in Denver. The Lakers have lost four straight, including three in James' absence.

