"His lone focus now is to lead the league in scoring and pass Kareem" - Skip Bayless questions LeBron James' motives, calls him NBA's "best basket-attacking bullyball player"

The NBA world was shaken to its roots last night as LeBron James put on a spectacular show as the LA Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors. The 37-year old went berserk, posting a 56-point double-double in 38 minutes of play. It was the highest number of points he has scored in a Lakers jersey, tying for his third-highest career best.

The Lakers were down to a 14-point differential, but a charge led by James saw them make a comeback. They defeated the Warriors by eight points, claiming their first win since the All-Star break.

When asked about how he felt to have scored 56 points, LeBron James was caught saying:

"Right now, I don’t give a damn about the 56. I’m just happy we got a win."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless LeBron James is still the NBA's best basket-attacking bullyball player. He's still the game's best passer. But his assists have dropped dramatically, as has his defensive intensity. His lone focus now is to lead the league in scoring and pass Kareem, while playing for a bad team. LeBron James is still the NBA's best basket-attacking bullyball player. He's still the game's best passer. But his assists have dropped dramatically, as has his defensive intensity. His lone focus now is to lead the league in scoring and pass Kareem, while playing for a bad team.

One of LeBron James' fervent critics, Skip Bayless, took to his Twitter page to praise the small forward. He tagged LeBron as the best 'basket-attacking bullyball player', but questioned his intentions. He was of the opinion that Bron's focus resonates solely on breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record as his assists numbers have deteriorated.

LeBron James led the LA Lakers to a win against the Golden State Warriors, breaking the losing streak

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket between Jonathan Kuminga #00 and Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors during a 124-116 Lakers win at Crypto.com Arena on March 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The LA Lakers hosted the Golden State Warriors in their 35th home game at Crypto.com Arena. They came into the game last night on a 4-game losing streak, having suffered defeats at the hands of the LA Clippers (twice), New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks. They are yet to win a game since the resumption of the season post All-Star break.

The Lakers took an early lead at the end of the first quarter, recording 32 points against the Warriors' 25 points. But quickly lost the lead in the second quarter as the Warriors claimed a 5-point lead. The fourth quarter had the Lakers behind by 15 points but LeBron James inspired a comeback, recording 30 points in the second half.

He registered a shooting accuracy of 61.3%, scoring 19 of 31 attempts from the field. He also had a three-point percentage of .545, netting 6 of 11 threes, while registering an almost perfect record from the charity line (12-13). He posted a season's best of 56 points, while completing 10 rebounds, 3 assists and a block.

Russell Westbrook had the second-highest points for the Lakers, scoring 20 points, four rebounds and four assists. Next up was Carmelo Anthony with 14 points coming off the bench with 24 minutes of gameplay.

