“His peeps wanted my attention“ – Stephen A. Smith fires back at Paul George for defending Kawhi Leonard’s load management

Stephen A. Smith has been vocal about many things in the sport of basketball and doesn't shy away from battling star athletes.

Recently, Paul George of the LA Clippers defended his teammate, Kawhi Leonard, after he was criticized by the famed analyst for not being available for the entire 2022-23 season.

Smith has had some strong takes when it comes to Leonard, during the middle of the season. He has called the 2019 Finals MVP one of the worst superstars for not being a reliable star for the Clippers.

George didn't like his take, which encouraged Stephen A. to clap back at the NBA star. Smith posted on Twitter:

"Evidently, Paul George and his peeps wanted my attention."

Well, you’ve got it. I’ll be addressing this on the “Stephen A. Smith Show” podcast live tonight from Vegas. As you WISH!!!



Smith will be talking about George and Leonard in his show later on. It's unsure how far the analyst will go this time, but he usually doesn't hold back in his opinion regarding star athletes.

What did Paul George say that bothered Stephen A. Smith?

Paul George is one of the few stars who have transitioned into having their own shows. This way, fans get to experience their favorite stars talking about their hot takes.

George used his podcast to call out Stephen A. Smith for criticizing Leonard and his injury status, saying:

"I heard Stephen A. talk about, 'Kawhi could have gave you 10 minutes or five minutes. Bro it's not about that. If I gotta go on the floor, and I can't be myself, then what the f**k am I on the floor for?

He continued:

"Now I'm liable to get even more hurt. It was a dumb take... I don't think fans just really don't understand, you try to play through injuries. That's the goal. If you can play through it, you're gonna play through it. If you can't, there's a reason why. Nobody wants to sit out for no reason."

As teammates, George has given himself the task to step up for the two-time champion. The eight-time All-Star had every right to defend his teammate and explain Leonard's side to those who have been wondering why the star has been sidelined for some time.

Kawhi played for 52 games last season, averaging 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists for the Clippers.

His injuries became a problem for the team later in the year as he only played two games during the postseason. Leonard's absence proved to be a significant piece to their chances of winning a playoff series. Without him, the Clippers were overpowered by other West teams.

