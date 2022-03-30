"His points are almost absolutely, you know, a guarantee" - Kevin Durant divulges how Brooklyn Nets can stop Giannis Antetokounmpo from wreaking havoc

Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the greatest players in the modern era of basketball. Both have faced off against each other in some grueling matchups and despite all the rivalry, there is a lot of respect between the two players.

Durant has been very appreciative of players who have impressed him with their game and it looks like Antetokounmpo is the latest to hear praise from KD as he spoke highly about the two-time MVP after the Brooklyn Nets' win over the Detroit Pistons,

The 33-year-old also commended the team and stated that the only way to stop the Greek Freak was by making things tougher on the physical side because stopping him completely isn't possible. Speaking about the same in his post-game interview, Kevin Durant said:

"I mean, he's one of those players that has established himself that like his points are almost absolutely guaranteed, you know what I'm saying. It's about you know plan this move and making it as tough as you can, also from top bottom their whole team."

"They got a great team that play well off each other with continuity, so it's much more than Giannis, but you know his points, they gonna happen, so you just gotta make it as tough as possible."

Nets Videos @SNYNets "His points are almost an absolute guarantee"



Kevin Durant talks about trying to stop Giannis and the BUcks: "His points are almost an absolute guarantee"Kevin Durant talks about trying to stop Giannis and the BUcks: https://t.co/CLgZOMd2Ge

The Greek Freak is one of the most beloved players in the NBA. He has won praise from some of the best in the game, but coming from a player like Kevin Durant, it speaks volumes of how brilliant Antetokounmpo has been over the past few years.

Despite facing a few injury concerns, the Greek Freak has played at his best for the Bucks this season. He has averaged 29.6 PPG,11.6 RPG and 5.8 APG in 62 appearances. Antetokounmpo is a top candidate to win the MVP trophy, however, he has also been terrific on the defensive side of the floor and is also a contender to win the DPOY trophy for the second time in his career.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Refs originally called goaltending... Giannis with the game-sealing block on EmbiidRefs originally called goaltending... Giannis with the game-sealing block on Embiid 😱Refs originally called goaltending... https://t.co/cbteRDvjD0

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship this season?

Milwaukee Bucks v Golden State Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo was awarded the Finals MVP last season for his dominant run in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. He brought the city of Milwaukee immense joy, bringing home their first NBA championship since 1971.

Despite achieving the feat, the Bucks were still not considered the favorites as they walked into the 2021-22 season. Many even called their championship run a fluke and ruled out their chances of getting the better of a few superteams this year.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks



That's the 2nd longest streak in NBA History.



Wilt Chamberlain (1961) owns the record with 9 games.



(via For his 7th straight road game, Giannis has finished with at least 30+ points on 50% FG.That's the 2nd longest streak in NBA History.Wilt Chamberlain (1961) owns the record with 9 games.(via @ESPNStatsInfo For his 7th straight road game, Giannis has finished with at least 30+ points on 50% FG. That's the 2nd longest streak in NBA History. Wilt Chamberlain (1961) owns the record with 9 games. (via @ESPNStatsInfo) https://t.co/wwKiktqSN8

However, the Bucks defied all odds and started playing the good basketball they were known for. Things didn't go as planned right from the start, as the shortened preseason started to show its effect as players got injured in the first few games. But as games went by, the team got going and since the Big 3 clocked in minutes together, the Bucks were once again the team to beat in the East.

They are currently second and are only half a game behind the Miami Heat. With seven games to go, the Bucks still have a chance to finish at the top seed, but regardless, they look set to make noise in the playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpi is in top form and with him having improved his jump shot, the Bucks are a lot more dangerous than they were last season.

They are a solid defensive unit and have pieces like Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton who are both proven two-way players in the league. Bobby Portis is another defensively solid player who can also make shots with ease from the three-point line. Having also added Grayson Allen and Wesley Matthews to the roster, the Bucks now have the perfect support cast to prosper in the postseason.

Undoubtedly, the East is stacked with big teams, but the Bucks are proving to be legit contenders as they aren't afraid of the big teams and thrive under tough situations. Antetokounmpo is definitely going to be key to their chances. However, other players remaining healthy will also be key to the Bucks' quest to win back-to-back championships.

