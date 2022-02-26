“His preference is to remain a Laker” - Zach Lowe gives an update on LeBron James’ future, believes things could get uncomfortable in the summer if the Lakers do nothing

LeBron James has had yet another astonishing season at the age of 37, battling for the MVP award.

NBA analyst Zach Lowe, while talking about James' controversial comments during the All-Star break, calmed Laker Nation's fears. He said "King James" would be staying. However, he warned the Lakers of complacency when they have one of the greatest players in history on the roster.

The Lakers are ninth in the stacked Western Conference. Their misconstructed yet loaded roster with future Hall of Famers like James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony has surprisingly struggled.

Their 108.8 offensive rating stands at 23rd in the league. However, the drop on the other end seems more concerning at the moment. Davis' injury issues were a contributing factor, but the lack of effort on defense could prove to be the downfall of Lakeshow.

James' frustrations are valid, and his reaction to a question based on his return to Cleveland rubbed Lakers fans the wrong way. But on ESPN's "NBA Today," Lowe said:

" If they do nothing, if this is the team they are going to run back next year, I think it's going to get uncomfortable. But what would be really uncomfortable is if they offer LeBron a contract extension and he doesn't take it. That's DEFCON one uncomfortable."

James has an uphill task if the Lakers are to have a shot at reaching the Finals, let alone hold up the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the end of the season. However, history has taught us that counting out "King James" is a foolish decision. It is indeed going to be an interesting finish to the season.

Can LeBron James guide the Lakers to an unexpected NBA championship this season?

Enter caption LeBron James at 2022 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James has had a blistering season but has lacked support from his supporting cast, which includes Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard. Davis' injury plague has kept him out for an important chunk of the season, and the Lakers will surely miss his presence on the defensive end.

Meanwhile, James is averaging 29.1 points, 6.5 assists and 7.9 rebounds despite the Lakers' disappointing performances.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly LeBron James game-winner?? Skip Bayless is in shambles right now...



This is a now-or-never moment for L.A. considering LeBron is on the wrong side of his 30s, Westbrook's failure to step up and AD's inability to step on the court. This might be the last time James is in purple and gold if general manager Rob Pelinka is unable to find a good offseason deal or if the Lakers do not turn it around.

Having said that, this is a team led by one of the greatest leaders ever in James. So it would not be that surprising to see the Lakers make the playoffs and maybe pull a rabbit or two out of their hats. However, do not expect them to beat the likes of the Phoenix Suns in their current form.

