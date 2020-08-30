'His presence as a successful black man has been very helpful' - Paul George praises coach Doc Rivers for role in paving the way for NBA restart

The NBA playoffs were brought to an abrupt halt on Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks tried to forfeit their game against the Orlando Magic and the rest of the league followed suit in boycotting their own games. The LA Clippers, including Paul George and Doc Rivers, initially voted for the season to be stopped before relenting and echoing the rest of the league on a restart.

Among the coaches invited to the groundbreaking NBPA meeting on Thursday morning was Doc Rivers. The 2008 NBA championship winner also gave an impassioned speech after the LA Clippers' Game 5 win over the Mavericks.

Speaking in media availability today, Paul George praised Doc Rivers' role in getting the NBA started up post the boycott.

"Doc’s just presence here being a successful black man… He’s our coach, but he gives a father figure presence as well. I think he gave one of the biggest advices and perspectives for us to continue to fight - not only to win a championship but to continue the fight with what's been going on with police brutality, brutality, the outside world and social economic issues - just a whole line of stuff that he talked to us about."

Paul George on Doc Rivers - “Doc’s just presence here being a successful black man… He’s our coach, but he gives a father figure presence as well. I think he gave one of the biggest advices and perspectives for us to continue this fight... It’s been very helpful.”#Clippers pic.twitter.com/9XRAH9vwQV — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 29, 2020

"And he does that. He's been doing that since I've been here from start to finish, from when I first got here till now. He's always chipping in with something that we can walk away and take with us. So I think it's just the combos with him, him just expressing what he's been through - it's been very helpful just to get through things and to know we have a leader like that on our side. It means a lot to us."

Paul George and Doc Rivers have a tumultuous past to their relationship. Way back when Paul George played with the Indiana Pacers and Doc Rivers hadn't joined the LA Clippers, George was dating Rivers' daughter Callie Rivers.

'We keep loving this country and this country does not love us back' — NBA coach Doc Rivers was visibly shaken while discussing the shooting of Jacob Blake & police brutality in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/SNT0WdzhHF — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 27, 2020

Callie broke up with Paul George after news emerged of the latter getting a stripper pregnant. Callie Rivers is now Seth Curry's wife - Seth is opposite to Doc Rivers and Paul George during their ongoing first round series! It's a battle within the battle for the LA Clippers in this playoffs, that's for sure.

