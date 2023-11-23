“His razzmatazz hop skiddily-doo": LeBron James’ viral answer on Luka Doncic resurfaces, Kyle Kuzma cannot hold his laughter

LeBron James thinks highly of his rivals at times and sometimes takes a moment to describe how they affect the game in different ways. A video from 2019 of James being interviewed recently resurfaced in which he was asked about his plan to stop Luka Doncic

Ahead of their bout in 2019, the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Lakers both prepared to stop each other's stars. Doncic is known for his wizardry on the court and how great of a player he is. Fans are often left in awe of whatever he does on the court and sometimes it's hard to describe.

James was asked by a reporter how he and the Lakers will stop Doncic. The reporter described the young star in a unique way, which led to the four-time MVP saying something unexpected.

"How do you and your hard-boiled cagers from Lakerland plan to put the lid on Luka Doncic and his razzmatazz hop skiddily-doo?" the reporter asked.

James answered by trying to be somewhat funny but still respectful of Doncic, saying:

"I don't think we can stop his razzmatazz hop skiddily-doo, but we can just make it tough for them. Two great talents, and hopefully we come through with a victory."

James' former teammate Kyle Kuzma couldn't help but share his joy in watching the interview.

"@KingJames you are hilarious" Kuzma wrote on X.

Scoops Callahan is a reporter who uses the 1920s style of questioning athletes, which often leads to them getting pranked. Callahan is a persona used by Tom Gribble, a sports radio host in Dallas. He's pranked many athletes in the past, including the NFL's Aaron Rodgers.

Luka Doncic made history and joined LeBron James and Michael Jordan recently

At the start of the season, several players were expected to make history in different ways. Doncic is one of the most talented players in the world right now and recently joined LeBron James and Michael Jordan in the record books. After the Mavericks' first game against the LA Clippers, the Slovenian star added his name to the record books.

Doncic joined MJ and LBJ as the players who had the most 40-point games before turning 25 years old. The Mavs star had 44 points against the Clippers, giving his team a win through the process. All three of them have more than 30 games where they all scored 40 or more points before reaching the age of 25. This is a testament to the talent of the four-time All-Star.

Doncic has often been compared to James as the two of them tend to have similar styles of basketball at times. It's incredible to see that the next generation will have a generational talent to watch.

