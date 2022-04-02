"His skill level wasn't there, but he competed every night" - Charles Oakley on Michael Jordan's time with Washington Wizards

Charles Oakley has said that NBA legend Michael Jordan was a spent force at the Washington Wizards but didn't cease to be competitive.

Oakley played with Jordan for four seasons. Three of those years were with the Chicago Bulls between 1985 to 1988. Oakley signed with the Washington Wizards in 2002, teaming with Jordan in what would be the latter's final season in the league.

In an appearance on the 'Bulls Talks' podcast, "The Enforcer" shared his experience playing with an almost 40-year-old Jordan in Washington. Oakley admitted that "His Airness" was past his prime but still had the discipline and competitive spirit, saying:

"The most important thing is people in the city were so proud and glad he was on the team. He practiced every day, played every game. It wasn't like he was just coming back and playing half a season. He put his heart and soul in it. His skill level wasn't there, but he competed every night. And we had a ball."

Jordan came out of retirement for the second time in 2001, signing with the Wizards. He was limited to just 60 games in his first season in the capital, averaging 22.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. A persistent knee injury slowed Jordan down as the Wizards missed the playoffs.

In his second and final season there, Jordan played all 82 games but only started 67 of them. It was clear he was not the same player anymore as Father Time caught up with him. Nevertheless, Jordan still averaged 20.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per outing.

Why did Michael Jordan sign with Washington Wizards?

Michael Jordan last played for the Washington Wizards in 2003.

Michael Jordan spent 13 seasons playing for the Chicago Bulls, winning six NBA championships, despite retiring twice in his prime. Three years after his second retirement in 1998, Jordan signed with the Washington Wizards.

Why did Jordan do so? Jordan was the team's president of basketball operations when he decided to unretire. The GOAT cited mentoring the young Wizards team and having the opportunity to make the playoffs as deciding factors in coming back at the age of 38. He had said:

"I am especially excited about the Washington Wizards, and I'm convinced we have the foundation on which to build a playoff-contention team. The opportunity to teach our young players and help them elevate their game to a higher level and to thank the fans in Washington for their loyalty and support, strongly influenced my decision."

Jordan retired for the third and final time in 2003. He became a minority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats in 2006 before buying the team completely in 2010. The Bobcats are now the Hornets, but Jordan is still looking for his first NBA championship as a team owner.

