"Hit up Nicole Scherzinger" - Fans give Victor Oladipo dating advice after Rockets star declares he is 'single'

Victor Oladipo, a standout for the Houston Rockets, recently revealed his relationship status on Twitter. The NBA player simply wrote, "I am single", a post that sparked a wave of reactions from fans. The reactions ranged from surprise to laughter, with some fans even offering dating advice to the newly single basketball player.

Among the fan suggestions, Oladipo "hitting up" Nicole Scherzinger was one that stuck out.

Victor Oladipo: A star on and off the court

Victor Oladipo, a former guard for the Indiana Hoosiers, was traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday in exchange for Kevin Porter Jr., Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and multiple lottery selections.

Victor Oladipo with his clutch performance on the court (via Instagram)

Oladipo received two NBA All-Star selections: in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, he was also selected to the NBA All-Defensive First Team and the All-NBA Third Team. He was the recipient of the NBA Most Improved Player Award that same year.

Oladipo represented the Indiana Hoosiers in college basketball before entering the professional ranks. He was awarded a first-team All-American by the USBWA and Sporting News, the Co-NABC Defensive Player of the Year, and the Sporting News Men's College Basketball Player of the Year in the 2012–2013 season. In addition, he received the Adolph Rupp Trophy, which is awarded to the best player in men's NCAA Division I basketball each year.

Though speculations about Victor Oladipo's romantic situation have persisted, there has been speculation that he is dating actress Bria Myles. Myles, a well-known Instagram personality, model, actor, and dancer, once shared a photo of Oladipo on social media with the phrase "bae," which raised rumors about their romance. Nonetheless, there is still uncertainty over the nature of their relationship; some people wonder if it is limited to friendship or if there is more to it.

By his recent declaration on social media, Oladipo is single. It's evident that fans are just as interested in Oladipo's personal life as they are in his professional career.