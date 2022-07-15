"Hitting a free throw would definitely be the more challenging option" - Shaquille O'Neal thinks making a free throw is more stressful than creating hit music

Shaquille O'Neal is arguably the most dominant player in NBA history. However, O'Neal had one weakness to his game and it was free throws. More than a decade after retiring, Shaq is still stressing out at the possibility of making a free throw.

In an interview with Marca, O'Neal was asked which is more stressful between shooting free throws or creating hit music. With a career free throw percentage of 52.7%, Shaq is more comfortable with creating a nice track. The LA Lakers legend is in Europe to perform as DJ Diesel.

"Being honest with myself, I have to say that free throws were never, how can I say, my strong point," O'Neal said. "I guess, in my case, hitting a free throw would definitely be the more challenging option."

Shaq scored a total 28,596 points in his career. 5,935 out of those points came from free throws. He would have easily joined the 30,000-point club if he was a better free throw shooter. He missed a total of 5,317 free throws in his career. However, the Hall of Fame center made his free throws when it was needed the most.

O'Neal also called himself the most decisive player in NBA history. He pointed out how he was an unstoppable force during his prime. He also explained why Steph Curry is dominating the league despite his size.

"I am the most decisive player in NBA history," O'Neal said. "Have you heard of Hack-a-Shaq? If not, look it up. I was a force to be reckoned with because I was a dominant big man. Today, the NBA has become a shooter's league. If you can shoot the long ball, then you're off to a good start."

"That's why I think Stephen Curry is the biggest problem the league has right now. That guy doesn't miss and he can score near the rim, from outside, beyond half court, it doesn't matter. He gets it right every time."

Shaquille O'Neal performs in Croatia, Luka Doncic joins him in the booth

Shaquille O'Neal at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Shaquille O'Neal or known as DJ Diesel performed in Croatia at the new Diamond Club in Malinska on the island of Krk. One of Shaq's special guests during his set was Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

In the video below, you can see O'Neal and Doncic enjoying their time together.

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



Doncic and Shaq are just living it up



(via

Luka 🤝 DJ DieselDoncic and Shaq are just living it up(via @antune808 Luka 🤝 DJ DieselDoncic and Shaq are just living it up 😂(via @antune808)https://t.co/1PrcagL1c2

In an interview with Croatia Week, O'Neal discussed his experience being as DJ Diesel in the country. He was very excited to perform at the new Diamond Club.

"Honestly, it was fantastic and a lot of fun," O'Neal said. "Croatia was special. I haven't been to Krk, but that's why this performance is even more exciting. I'm excited for my Diamond debut."

From the looks of it, Shaq killed it in first performance on the Island of Krk. He is also set to perform in Spain and Belgium over the weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far