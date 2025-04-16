Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo was impressed to see Ja Morant come back to finish Tuesday’s game against the Warriors. Morant landed awkwardly when he stepped on Buddy Hield’s foot and tweaked his ankle. This took place during the third quarter, but Ja came back to finish the game with his team before being taken off with 3:44 in the fourth.

Speaking after the game, Iisalo mentioned that Morant’s return to the floor reminded him of Pistons legend Isiah Thomas, who did something similar against Magic Johnson’s Showtime Lakers during the 1988 Finals. He said:

“Seeing him in that situation, to me, that generation that still remembers Isiah Thomas hopping around on one ankle," Iisalo said.

"It wasn't quite that. Hopefully it's not as severe. I have no information on that. It was inspiring, and I think it also lifted the guys up to see that your leader is putting it all on the line."

Unfortunately, Morant’s return to the floor wasn’t enough to inspire his team to victory. The Grizzlies lost 116-121 and failed to contain Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, who combined to score 75 points.

Morant had a solid game, recording 22 points, three assists and three rebounds. Desmond Bane was Memphis’ best player and finished his night with 30 points, six rebounds and four assists.

“I’m playing”: Ja Morant on his availability for the Grizzlies' upcoming play-in tournament game

Ja Morant was hobbling on his leg until the end of Tuesday’s game against the Warriors. Now, the Memphis Grizzlies will face either the Dallas Mavericks or the Sacramento Kings, depending on who wins between the two on Wednesday.

Speaking after the game against the Warriors, Morant gave a straight answer when asked about his availability for the next game, despite not being in the best shape.

“I'm playing," Morant said. "That's basically the answer I'm giving. It ain't nothing different."

Having Ja Morant on the floor makes the Grizzlies better by a mile. Unfortunately, this has been a tough season for Morant, as he has only made 50 appearances.

He also posted his lowest points average since the 2021-22 season. He recorded 23.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game this season. Memphis will need him at his best if they hope to win Saturday’s game and advance to the playoffs.

