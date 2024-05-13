"Hoes fu*king up their husband's legacy ": YouTuber bashes LeBron James' wife Savannah James while drawing Ayesha Curry and Jada Pinkett parallel

Over the past few weeks, LeBron James' wife Savannah has broken into the world of podcasting. While it has already produced some funny clips, one YouTuber doesn't see it ending well for the NBA star.

In a recent video on his channel, Anton Daniels did a breakdown of Savannah James starting her own podcast. He started off by having nothing but praise for her but eventually ended up taking a sharp turn. Given past evidence, Daniels feels a moment is going to come where she slips up accidentally.

Daniels ended up comparing LeBron James' wife to other celebrity wives like Ayesha Curry and Jada Pinkett-Smith. He feels Steph Curry and Will Smith's legacies were altered when their wives began speaking too much in the public eye. Now, he has similar fears for LeBron.

"Somebody send this to Savannah James please," Daniels said. "We have enough hoes out here f****** up their husband's legacy."

Savannah recently started her "Everybody's Crazy" podcast with April McDaniel. The show is based around people calling in and telling stories about their lives. From there, the two hosts attempt to give their best advice on the situation.

LeBron James' wife Savannah's podcast has proven to be harmless

Dating back to when they first got together in high school, LeBron James' wife has proven to be a great partner for the NBA superstar.

She has never chased the limelight and has always preferred to stay behind the scenes. Even though she's starting her own podcast now, it has been nothing but harmless thus far.

In fact, Savannah James and her family have already produced some wholesome content on the podcast. During the second episode, Bryce James decided to call in and play a prank on his mom. Savannah was completely fooled.

At the start, Bryce called in to complain about his mom bashing his video game habits. Savannah quickly chimed in, saying that it's a situation she understands all too well. After receiving ehr point of view, Bryce revealed his identity by calling Savannah mom. She doesn't catch it at first but quickly put it all together.

Seeing that they have been together for so long, LeBron James' wife shouldn't be put in comparison the women Anton Daniels mentioned in his video.

The LA Lakers forward has been in the spotlight for over two decades now, and she has never slipped up once. Given Savannah's track record, that likely won't change now that she's hosting her own podcast.