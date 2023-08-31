“HOF”: Andre Drummond makes bold claim after viral tweet shows him matching legendary big Hakeem Olajuwon

Andre Drummond has had an impressive career in the NBA, cementing his place as one of the best rebounders of this era. Drummond was a four-time NBA rebounding leader who also won FIBA World Cup gold in 2014.

Fans got riled up after Drummond posted an image on Twitter that showed him as one of the players with the highest career steal percentage. He also wrote "HOF" on his Tweet indicating he believes he should be in the Hall of Fame.

The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame encompasses achievements across all levels of the game and not just the NBA. As such, between his FIBA experience before joining the NBA and his experience in the league, does Andre have a case?

Let's now look at Drummond's case for making the Hall of Fame.

Does Andre Drummond deserve to be in the Hall of Fame?

Before making it into the league, Drummond earned gold with Team U.S.A. as part of the FIBA America U16 Championship.

The following year, he won gold with Team U.S.A. in the FIBA World U17 Championship. That gave way to his collegiate career, which saw him appear in 34 games for the University of Connecticut. During his limited time with the team, Drummond averaged 10.0 points per game, along with 7.6 rebounds per game.

In 2012, Drummond was drafted by the Detroit Pistons, where he spent the first eight years of his career, cementing himself as a true force to be reckoned with. He led the league in rebounding in 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

At his best, Drummond was a 16.0rpg player who managed to average more than 15.0rpg for three straight seasons.

In addition, Drummond also earned gold with Team USA in the FIBA World Cup in 2014, adding to his impressive resume.

As he prepares to return to the Chicago Bulls for another season, Drummond currently sits with a career 13.2ppg average, a 12.7rpg average, and 785 games played.

Only the future will tell whether Drummond will make it to the Hall of Fame.

