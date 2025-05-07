HoF Coach George Karl claims X imposter is behind social media rants

During his days in the NBA, George Karl made a name for himself for two things: Being a savvy tactician and his choice of words.

Ad

The former Denver Nuggets coach told it as it is. He didn't mince his words or hesitate to get in his players' faces, and when he recently posted some razor-sharp comments on social media, not many batted an eye.

Karl has been vocal about multiple players on his X account, taking shots at Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Iguodala.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, it may have never been him. In a recent interview with The Athletic's Jason Quick, the Hall of Fame coach revealed that he didn't tweet any of them.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“I’ve gone on Twitter to find out what somebody said, but I’ve never, ever wrote anything. I’ve never done that my whole life, but I know it’s out there,” Karl said on Wednesday.

Karl's alleged account has over 122,000 followers. It isn't verified, but it's been active throughout the NBA playoffs.

George Karl is worried about the NBA

George Karl has been away from the game for almost a decade, last coaching the Sacramento Kings in 2015-16.

Ad

While he has kept tabs on what's going on around the NBA, he's not a fan of it. After calling out the Denver Nuggets for how they dismissed Mike Malone, Karl said he is worried about the state of the game.

“I worry about the NBA," Karl said on Wednesday, via The Athletic. "The money is too big. We have moved from a competitive sport to entertainment. The game wasn’t made for millionaires. It was made for kids to learn how to recreate, compete and build team structure. The soul of the game is now being flooded by entertainers.”

Ad

Like many old-school fans and tacticians, Karl argued that the NBA is not as competitive anymore, adding that there are too many 3-pointers and little to no structure or coaching.

Whether that's true or not is likely debatable. However, the league continues to earn a lot, so there might not be many incentives to change things.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More