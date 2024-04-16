"HOF, MY GOAT": NBA world pays tribute to Blake Griffin after big announcement

Former LA Clippers superstar and 6-time All-Star Blake Griffin announced his retirement earlier today after what has been a truly inspiring career. A career spanning 14 seasons started after Griffin was selected as the first overall pick of the 2009 NBA draft.

One of the best dunkers to have ever been seen in the NBA, Griffin calls time on what has been one of the most entertaining basketball careers ever seen. The 2011 Slam Dunk contest gave innumerable illustrious highlights during his prime at the Clippers, and most recently played for the Boston Celtics during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Griffin formed one of the most iconic duos seen in recent NBA history alongside Chris Paul, and had his career affected due to multiple injury issues. That undoubtedly had an effect on his athleticism, as he last managed to average over 20 points per game in the 2018-19 season, playing for the Detroit Pistons.

While he finished without an NBA title, fans of the sport were understandably and rightfully appreciative of the legend.

One user called Griffin his GOAT, as NBA Twitter seemed united in his appreciation:

One user claimed that Blake Griffin gave fans some of the best moments ever:

"Guy gave us some great moments, that’s for sure!"

Another thanked him for the memories:

"Thanks for the memories, Blake"

Another user could not help but wonder if Griffin can still play:

"Retiring after such a successful career is a big decision. I wonder if Blake Griffin still had more to offer on the court."

Regardless, fans were unanimous in his support, as one lamented Griffin’s knees as the reason behind his career being cut short:

"Knees stole this man’s legendary career"

Blake Griffin posts heartwarming post on retirement eve

Griffin shared his love for the game on the momentous occasion and claimed he was bidding farewell with a heavy heart. He acknowledged the obvious impact of injuries but claimed that he would simply not change a single thing from his career:

"The game of basketball has given me so much in my life. I wouldn't change a thing."

Griffin, in a truly characteristic fashion, looked back not just at the highlights of his career but at his disappointments as well. He thanked his teammates and coaching staff and suggested that the memories he made along the way made even the bad moments worth the trouble:

"I am thankful for every single moment," he continued. "Not just the good ones; the wins, the awards, the dunks and the memorable times spent with family, friends, fans, team-mates and coaches."

Griffin continued:

"I am equally thankful for the not-so-good moments: the losses, the injuries, the wayyy too many surgeries, the lessons, the heartbreaks, and it wouldn't be [a] sports retirement letter without acknowledging the 'haters'. All of these experiences made my 14 years in the league truly unforgettable, and I can't help but to just feel thankful."

Needless to say, despite ending his career without a single ring, Blake Griffin made an immense impact on the game and will be remembered by fans for decades.

