HOFer Isiah Thomas shows love to Coach Prime’s post on $20,000,000 NFL legend raving about Shedeur Sanders

Detroit Pistons icon Isiah Thomas celebrated Shedeur Sanders' mentality after NFL legend Cris Carter told an unknown story about the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback. Thomas added several emojis to show his reaction to this story.

On Wednesday's episode of Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show, Carter, worth $20,000,000 (per Celebrity Net Worth), shared what a driver who worked closely with Sanders learned about the quarterback prospect.

“One thing I’m gonna say about Shedeur too, this is what a lot of young people don’t realize,” Carter said. “When I was at the National Championship, Notre Dame versus Ohio State, I was working for a company that, AT&T, that he already has a deal, and he didn’t know that I was going to be getting in the car with his driver right after him that had been driving him and his brother around for two days.

“So the thing that the driver said, as far as the way he conducts his business, the way he takes care of himself, the way he bosses his brother around to make sure that he’s not late because he could do some things that aren’t as timely as Shedeur. So (he’s a) true CEO, this is something I told Deion."

Isiah Thomas has been active on social media, especially when it comes to NBA-related topics. He's also paying attention to other sports and athletes. Shedeur Sanders carries high expectations coming into the NFL and received big support from two legends, Carter and Zeke.

Jason Whitlock used NBA comparison to criticize Shedeur Sanders' new rap song

Before Cris Carter and Isiah Thomas hyped up Shedeur Sanders, veteran analyst Jason Whitlock slammed the quarterback prospect over his rap song. On Wednesday's edition of his "Fearless" show, Whitlock questioned Deion Sanders for letting his kid enter a "violent" career.

After co-host Steve Kim mentioned Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson as athletes who released rap albums, Whitlock said O'Neal didn't have a lot to work on and could focus on off-field matters like his rap career.

Like his father, Shedeur draws a lot of attention wherever he goes, whatever he does. The player is getting ready for the 2025 NFL Combine while plenty of people follow his steps closely.

