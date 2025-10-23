  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Trae Young
  • "Hold your STINK" - Patrick Beverley escalates beef with Trae Young after Hawks gets destroyed by Raptors in ugly blowout

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 23, 2025 03:30 GMT
Patrick Beverley escalates beef with Trae Young after Hawks gets destroyed by Raptors in ugly blowout. (Photo: IMAGN)
The beef between Trae Young and Patrick Beverley continued on Wednesday after the former NBA player trolled the Atlanta Hawks star. Beverley celebrated the Hawks' 138-118 blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Beverley called out Young and the Hawks for "stinking" it up in front of their fans to start the season. The two had been beefing since the offseason, with the Hawks star even dropping a 12-minute response to the veteran role player.

"@TheTraeYoung and the @ATLHawks did all that talking, and trollin just to lose by 20 to the Raptors talking about playoffs. hold your 👃 STINK," Beverley tweeted.
The Atlanta Hawks did "stink" it up, losing by 20 points at home to a team that missed the playoffs last season. Trae Young was confident about their chances of making some noise in the Eastern Conference, but they are not off to a good start.

Fortunately for Young, he didn't "stink" it up with 22 points and five assists. He did struggle from the field, going 5-for-14 and missing six of his seven attempts from beyond the arc. He played aggressively, going to the free-throw line consistently and knocking down 11 of his 13 free-throw shots.

Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in his Hawks debut, while Jalen Johnson added 22 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors had seven players in double digits, led by RJ Barrett's 25-point performance. Gradey Dick had 21 points off the bench, while Scottie Barnes added 22 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Trae Young disappointed after Hawks' blowout loss

Trae Young disappointed after Hawks&#039; blowout loss. (Photo: IMAGN)
Trae Young didn't hide his disappointment in the Atlanta Hawks' 138-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Young told reporters after the game that the result was an embarrassment. However, he attributed their bad performance to team chemistry, which he feels positive is going to improve throughout the course of the season.

"I don't think there's too many positives that we can take from tonight," Young said. "Obviously, the result was what it was, and it's embarrassing the way we started it. A lot of it comes from the preseason, obviously, the carryover. ... But that's the part of the NBA. The cream always rises to the top, and so we got some time to make it up, but we got to get going."

The Hawks are back in action on Friday, visiting the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center in Florida.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
