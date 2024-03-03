"Holding my breath y'all": Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods drops hints on family goals after 'Timberwolves' pregnancy bug'

After years of friendship, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods began dating in May 2020. Four months later, they made their relationship Instagram official. The lovers have only gotten stronger together since then.

Last month, the model went on the road with her boyfriend during Valentine’s Day. The Minnesota Timberwolves were in Chicago during that time so Woods traveled to Windy City to cheer for the All-Star center. While the romance is alive and thriving, the two are behind compared to two of Towns’ star teammates.

Anthony Edwards is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Jeanine Robel. Back in December, they announced her pregnancy on IG. Edwards has been smiling from ear to ear every time the upcoming baby is mentioned.

Jordyn Woods stirred speculation when she posted this story on Instagram:

“The pregnancy bug swept through the Timberwolves this season. I love being everyone’s auntie. Still holding my breath y’all! It’s not my time.”

Jordyn Woods' Instagram post about the "pregnancy bug" in Minnesota.

If Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend gets pregnant, she will be the newest addition to the group who are expecting a new addition to the family. Besides Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and his girlfriend Julia Bonilla also happily announced the upcoming arrival of their “Legacy.”

Jaden McDaniels, the Timberwolves’ starting small forward, is also a soon-to-be father. He and his girlfriend Allison Audrey are in the same boat as his star teammates. McDaniels and Audrey also announced her pregnancy via the popular social media platform.

If Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods have a baby soon, that leaves Mike Conley as the only starter who will not be adding a new member to his family. Conley already has three kids with wife Rene Conley.

Jordyn Woods didn’t want to have kids with Karl-Anthony Towns early into their relationship

Back in 2022, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods were already known to be spending much of their time together. The lovers emphasized how “quality time” meant so much to them considering how both have to travel. The NBA’s 82-game schedule where half of the games are on the road has tested their relationship.

Eagle-eyed fans of both once noticed what they thought was a Nike baby box in one of her Instagram stories. The image promptly caused speculation that the social media influencer might be expecting a baby.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend quickly debunked those rumors when she said in an interview:

“It was a gift card box. And no, I don’t want kids right now nor am I pregnant. I’ve been wearing baggy clothes because it’s cold AF!!!”

Two years later, Jordyn Woods may finally be ready. She’s about done being an aunt and would like to be a mother for the first time in her life.