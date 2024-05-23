"Holy rigged, where's Ant?" - NBA fans vehemently make Anthony Edwards' All-NBA first team case after snub

The NBA unveiled its 2024 All-NBA teams on Wednesday. Among fans' biggest gripes was Minnesota Timberwolves rising superstar wing Anthony Edwards' first-team omission.

This year's All-NBA first team, based on regular-season production, consists of five of the league's premier superstars and three of its top-five scorers. Selectees include Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

Doncic (33.9 ppg), Antetokounmpo (30.4 ppg), Gilgeous-Alexander (30.1 ppg), Tatum (26.9 ppg) and Jokic (26.4 ppg) all averaged more points than Edwards (25.9 ppg).

Meanwhile, Tatum's Boston Celtics (64-18), Gilgeous-Alexander's OKC Thunder (57-25) and Jokic's Denver Nuggets (57-25) finished with a better record than Edwards' Timberwolves (56-26).

However, Edwards has since taken his production to another level in the playoffs. The two-time All-Star is averaging 28.9 ppg through 11 outings, leading Minnesota to its first Western Conference finals appearance since 2004.

Thus, fans on X/Twitter, who may have forgotten that All-NBA is a regular season accolade, questioned Edwards' first-team snub. Some suggested that he should take Tatum or Antetokounmpo's spots.

"They got all five of Ant’s sons but no Ant?!?" @PlayerStormy added.

"Ant over Tatum," @hughart_michael said.

"Anthony Edwards should’ve been here over Giannis," @Amghamzee said.

However, others pointed out fans' recency bias, noting that all the first-team selectees are deserving.

"The Anthony Edwards recency bias is insane reading these comments, LMAO," @choc said.

"So well deserved for all of them," @SidelineFilmz said.

Anthony Edwards earns sizeable contract bonus from All-NBA second-team selection

Despite not making this year's All-NBA first team, Anthony Edwards was still among the 15 players who received All-NBA honors. Edwards was named to the second team for the first time, earning a considerable contract bonus.

Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, Edwards had an All-NBA clause negotiated in his rookie contract extension last summer. Thus, his deal has increased by $41 million, reaching a total of $245.34 million.

So, given his massive payday, the 22-year-old likely isn't too concerned about making the second team instead of the first team.

Between his sensational postseason run and first All-NBA selection, Edwards continues to have a career year. He will next look to lead the Timberwolves to their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history.

They are taking on the Dallas Mavericks in the West finals, with Edwards expressing optimism about his team's chances ahead of Wednesday's Game 1 clash.

"Leave everything on the court," Edwards said. "Leave nothing up for grabs. Give it your whole effort, all your energy. Like you said, I don't know when I'll be back here. ... Hopefully, we make the most of it."

A finals berth in his fourth season would likely go a long way toward Edwards furthering his case for being the NBA's next face.

