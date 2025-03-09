"Homage or capitalizing off Deion Sanders?": Fans react as LeBron James honors Coach Prime with Nike drop that fuses two eras of superstars

NBA fans had a variety of reactions to the new LeBron James shoes set to release in May. The special touch for these kicks is that they are inspired by Deion Sanders’ Diamond Turf, creating the LeBron 21 Prime 93 sneakers.

Ad

Ad

Trending

After Nice Kicks shared the news on Instagram, several fans commented underneath the post, with some questioning what James and Nike were thinking with that decision.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan questioned the real intentions behind the shoes

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Another fan selected Sanders' shoes

Others were more positive about the shoes.

Ad

One fan was excited about the shoes

Another fan fired up the upcoming release

Others even mentioned Michael Jordan while mocking LeBron James for using other athletes' models to get attention to his shoes.

Ad

One fan noted how James' shoes work well with others

One fan used Michael Jordan to pick on LeBron

The LeBron 21 Prime 23 has more black touches than the Diamond Turf, but it includes the "Primetime" logo on the tongue while keeping the red Nike on the front. Another key difference is the addition of the swoosh, with James' shoes having two on the external side.

Ad

The shoes will be released on May 9 and they're already causing a stir among fans.

LeBron James starred in viral exchange with Stephen A. Smith

LeBron James and Deion Sanders have another thing in common: their sons have followed in their footsteps to the pros. Bronny James was drafted by the LA Lakers in the 2024 NBA draft while Shedeur Sanders is expected to be a top-three pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Ad

James was caught having some words with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith over the slander against Bronny.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Smith opened up on that moment, saying that James was upset over the former's comments about Bronny.

“That was LeBron James coming up to me, unexpectedly, I might add, to confront me about making sure I mind what I say about I say about his son," Smith said. "That wasn’t a basketball player confronting me, that was a parent, that was a father. I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in that regard."

James is one of the greatest players of all time while his son is just starting his journey in the league. Naturally, it stands to reason that he felt fed up with all the comments, and personally intervened to stop them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback