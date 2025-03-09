  • home icon
  "Homage or capitalizing off Deion Sanders?": Fans react as LeBron James honors Coach Prime with Nike drop that fuses two eras of superstars

"Homage or capitalizing off Deion Sanders?": Fans react as LeBron James honors Coach Prime with Nike drop that fuses two eras of superstars

By Orlando Silva
Modified Mar 09, 2025 02:41 GMT
NBA fans had different reactions to the upcoming LeBron James x Deion Sanders shoes
NBA fans had different reactions to the upcoming LeBron James x Deion Sanders shoes (Image credit: Imagn)

NBA fans had a variety of reactions to the new LeBron James shoes set to release in May. The special touch for these kicks is that they are inspired by Deion Sanders’ Diamond Turf, creating the LeBron 21 Prime 93 sneakers.

After Nice Kicks shared the news on Instagram, several fans commented underneath the post, with some questioning what James and Nike were thinking with that decision.

One fan questioned the real intentions behind the shoes
One fan questioned the real intentions behind the shoes

Another fan selected Sanders&#039; shoes
Another fan selected Sanders' shoes

Others were more positive about the shoes.

One fan was excited about the shoes
One fan was excited about the shoes
Another fan fired up the upcoming release
Another fan fired up the upcoming release

Others even mentioned Michael Jordan while mocking LeBron James for using other athletes' models to get attention to his shoes.

One fan noted how James&#039; shoes work well with others
One fan noted how James' shoes work well with others
One fan used Michael Jordan to pick on LeBron
One fan used Michael Jordan to pick on LeBron

The LeBron 21 Prime 23 has more black touches than the Diamond Turf, but it includes the "Primetime" logo on the tongue while keeping the red Nike on the front. Another key difference is the addition of the swoosh, with James' shoes having two on the external side.

The shoes will be released on May 9 and they're already causing a stir among fans.

LeBron James starred in viral exchange with Stephen A. Smith

LeBron James and Deion Sanders have another thing in common: their sons have followed in their footsteps to the pros. Bronny James was drafted by the LA Lakers in the 2024 NBA draft while Shedeur Sanders is expected to be a top-three pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

James was caught having some words with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith over the slander against Bronny.

Smith opened up on that moment, saying that James was upset over the former's comments about Bronny.

“That was LeBron James coming up to me, unexpectedly, I might add, to confront me about making sure I mind what I say about I say about his son," Smith said. "That wasn’t a basketball player confronting me, that was a parent, that was a father. I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in that regard."

James is one of the greatest players of all time while his son is just starting his journey in the league. Naturally, it stands to reason that he felt fed up with all the comments, and personally intervened to stop them.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
