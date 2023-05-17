"Honestly the best player in the world" - Nuggets fans hail Nikola Jokic after absurd triple-double in Game 1

Nikola Jokic put on a dominant spectacle to lead the Denver Nuggets to a win against the LA Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. With fans taking note of the former MVP's performance, they couldn't resist praising Jokic for his stunning display.

The Denver Nuggets came away with a 132-126 win against the LA Lakers to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Several factors influenced this exceptional offensive performance. One of these was Jokic's individual brilliance.

Jokic put up a ridiculous 30-point triple-double yet again. With 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists, the "Joker" ran the Nuggets' offense to perfection.

Having racked up 12 rebounds within the first-quarter itself, it was evident that Jokic was on his way to another historic night. With his third consecutive triple-double, Jokic also finds himself tied for the longest streak of triple-doubles in the playoffs.

NBA @NBA



34 PTS (12-17 FG)

21 REB

14 AST



Game 2: Thursday, 8:30pm/et on ESPN Nikola Jokic has a spectacular Game 1 as the @nuggets secure a 1-0 lead!34 PTS (12-17 FG)21 REB14 ASTGame 2: Thursday, 8:30pm/et on ESPN Nikola Jokic has a spectacular Game 1 as the @nuggets secure a 1-0 lead!34 PTS (12-17 FG)21 REB14 ASTGame 2: Thursday, 8:30pm/et on ESPN https://t.co/hK0GG8l5Db

It goes without saying that the Nuggets superstar is undoubtedly one of the best players in the league. Fans were quick to reiterate this fact upon seeing his performance in Game 1.

With several fans sharing their reactions to Jokic's display, we took a look at some of the best ones:

Wayne Lee @WayneLee1078 @TheNBACentral it’s a monstrous performance, that’s the reason i stated repeatedly he should win the mvp reword …. @TheNBACentral it’s a monstrous performance, that’s the reason i stated repeatedly he should win the mvp reword ….

kap @hopefulmetsfan



There’s level to this @TheNBACentral While Embiid was busy campaigning for MVP, Jokic was busy making sure his team was ready to win a chip this yearThere’s level to this @TheNBACentral While Embiid was busy campaigning for MVP, Jokic was busy making sure his team was ready to win a chip this year There’s level to this

ᴸᵘᵏᵃ ᴹᵃᵍⁱᶜ✨💫 @FlukaTime @TheNBACentral I was wrong about Jokic. He is better than Embiid I have to give it to him @TheNBACentral I was wrong about Jokic. He is better than Embiid I have to give it to him

Pudgy🕊️🐊 @ThatsJoeDirt @TheNBACentral The real MVP .. Joel Embiid wish he could put up a stat line like that. @TheNBACentral The real MVP .. Joel Embiid wish he could put up a stat line like that.

Karl SMA @xaviercross1971 @statmuse He was bad in the 4th and it nearly cost them the game @statmuse He was bad in the 4th and it nearly cost them the game

Although the Nuggets took the W in Game 1, they will have some concerns heading into the next game.

Considering that Nikola Jokic struggled to get his offense going in the fourth quarter, Denver will look to make certain adjustments to get their superstar some better looks.

Nikola Jokic had some great support

Nikola Jokic has made a name for himself as one of the finest passers in the NBA. While his individual offensive capabilities are also top-notch, "Joker" thrives in situations where he has the freedom to make plays.

This aspect of his game shone brightest against the LA Lakers as Jokic practically exploited the gaps in LA's defense to find his teammates. The Nuggets superstar routinely found his teammates in open positions in Game 1.

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game One

Players such as Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray were the beneficiaries of some beautiful passes from the former MVP. To top it off, his work on the rebounding glass created several chances for the Nuggets to secure second-chance points.

Denver dominated for the majority of the game. However, the purple and gold showed some tremendous resilience as they mounted a comeback in the fourth. While the Lakers came up short, they gave the Nuggets a lot to think about for the next game.

While nothing is certain at this point in time, this series is bound to be attritive.

