Nikola Jokic was having such a great game against the LA Lakers that he hit an insane buzzer-beating 3-point shot. Jokic ended the third quarter by making an almost impossible shot over Anthony Davis.

With the time close to expiring in the third quarter, Jokic had not other choice but to heave a shot from beyond the arc. Davis was draped all over him, but the shot went in as the crowd inside the Ball Arena in Denver erupted.

Davis even had to smile after Jokic made the show. The Nuggets carried a 12-point lead heading into the final period. "The Joker" has been putting on a show, but would it be enough for the Nuggets to take a 1-0 lead in their Western Conference finals matchup against the Lakers?

Here's the video of Jokic's mind-boggling shot from three:

