"Honestly not cool", "P Giddy back": NBA fans react to heckler trolling Josh Giddey as he's spotted with woman outside Tulane campus

OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey was spotlighted once again as he was recently seen with a woman outside of Tulane campus. Fans took to social media to give their varying takes on it.

The former sixth overall pick was the subject of police investigation late last year over allegations of improper relationship with a minor after photos and video of him and the alleged victim went viral on social media.

Back in January, however, authorities ruled the case closed, saying they could not corroborate the allegations lodged against Josh Giddey following thorough investigation on the matter.

With the latest video, where a heckler can be seen pointing at the NBA star and uttering "Is she of age?" to the direction of his lady companion a number of times, shared by Old Row Sports on X (formerly Twitter), fans gave varying reactions.

Below are what some of them wrote:

Gmnanski3 (@gmanski3) said:

"Honestly not cool"

X user Ham Sandwich (@AcousticDarvin) said:

"P Giddy back it again"

@ProfessorXXX88 expressed concern,saying:

"Still after them young girls straight out of high school!

But there were others who urged understanding and cut Giddey some slack.

Drew Peacock's Attorney (@hoodieprops) said:

"Lot of yall forget is 21, i would be doing the same s**t after a playoff series sweep #sheis18"

Zy (@diamonbld). for his part, said:

"Last time I checked people in college are 18-22 right?"

Still another from George Petrie (@GeorgePetrie18):

"He's 21, being at a college campus isn't weird"

ThunderTalk (@ThunderTalkYT), for its part, took a hit at the Old Row Sports, saying:

"No shame by the oldrowsports for this one"

Josh Giddey not charged in case by police because girl allegedly refused to talk

OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey was not charged by the police over allegations of improper relationship with a minor lodged against him late last year because the alleged victim refused to talk to protect her privacy.

This was shared by lawyer Gloria Allred back in January when Newport Beach Police Department, which was then investigating the matter, moved to close the investigation as it was not able to corroborate all available information after a thorough investigation.

Allred, a noted women’s rights lawyer, said she was not surprised by the development because the alleged victim did not want to be interviewed.

She told News Corp. as published in FOX Sports:

“It does not surprise me that law enforcement would close their investigation since our client is a minor and her parent have chosen not to speak to law enforcement to protect their privacy.

Allegations of Josh Giddey’s improper relationship with a minor came about back in November after photos and a video of him with the alleged victim went viral on social media.

A police investigation on the matter ensued apart from the NBA moving to look into the case. The league, however, took a back seat first as the police probe was going on.

Josh Giddey continued to play for the Thunder while the investigation was ongoing but was constantly booed by opposing fans wherever they went.

Then in January, the police ruled the case closed as they were unable to connect a criminal activity involving Giddey from all the information available to them.

Giddey and the Thunder are to play in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs after sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans in the opening round.

