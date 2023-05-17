"Honestly, I was shocked"- Adam Silver opens up on Ja Morant gun controversy ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft lottery

Ja Morant was previously suspended during the latter part of the regular season due to his unacceptable behavior on social media. During an Instagram Live session, Morant made the regrettable choice of displaying a firearm, which resulted in Adam Silver imposing a multi-game suspension. Fortunately for Morant, his suspension was lifted just in time for the playoffs, allowing him to participate in the first-round series against the LA Lakers.

Following their elimination in six games during the first round, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies saw their season come to an end. Currently enjoying some well-deserved vacation time, Morant has resumed his Instagram Live sessions. Despite clear instructions from Adam Silver to refrain from showcasing any weapons or firearms on social media, Morant once again displayed a gun during his latest live video.

Consequently, Morant has been suspended again, and the NBA commissioner expressed his disappointment in the young star. Silver initially had a conversation with Morant, emphasizing the consequences of his actions, and Morant appeared to take the matter seriously. However, it seems that Morant has forgotten everything they discussed, leaving the commissioner astonished that the same incident has occurred once more.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He has incredibly huge following," Silver said. "My concern and I though he shared with me that millions, if not ten millions, of kids globally would see him as having done something that was celebrating in a way. That act of using a firearm in that fashion. I was left with the sense that he was taking this seriously. Honestly, I was shocked."

Ja Morant will be suspended indefinitely in the 2023-24 season

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

As a result of his actions, Ja Morant will face an indefinite suspension for the upcoming 2023-24 season. This means the Memphis Grizzlies will have to endure a significant period without Morant on their bench, as he is currently their standout point guard. The team's performance may be affected due to his absence.

Poll : 0 votes