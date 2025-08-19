"Honestly insane and wrong": NBA fans shocked as Austin Reaves receives similar NBA 2K26 ratings as $222,394,368 All-Star

NBA 2K26, the ultra-popular basketball video game, gave Austin Reaves a big bump in player ratings in the latest edition released on Monday. The LA Lakers guard, who ranked No. 88 behind an overall rating of 81 in the previous version, skyrocketed in the new ranking. This year, AR surged to No. 49 after his rating improved to 85.Reaves shares the same rating as De’Aaron Fox, the San Antonio Spurs star, who signed a four-year, $222,394,368 extension last month.Fans promptly reacted to the update:“That’s honestly insane and wrong. Fox is a good 89, and Reaves is like a 82.”Book’em @dbookownsyouLINKThat’s honestly insane and wrong. Fox is a good 89 and Reaves is like a 82One fan said:Ben @TheHurricaneBenLINKReaves is like 82 max.Another fan added:val @caallmevalLINKThe LA effect is carrying Austin reeves. He’s a fringe starter. Most definitely a solid player but so inflated by proximity to superstarsOne more fan continued:𝗝𝗮𝘆 🏂 @DP0YSLINKRatings need to be skewed back to how they were beforeOne fan said:vinny @drummervince52LINKSomeones counting is seriously off?Fox owned an overall rating of 88 last year, putting him No. 28 on the list of best players. In NBA 2K26, he drops to No. 48, a step above Reaves but with the same overall rating. Kristaps Porzingis, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine also get the same overall value as Fox and Reaves.The 2K26 producers explained that Austin Reaves’ push for the Most Improved Player award last season made him into a “budding All-Star.” They added that, unlike 2K25, nobody would be sleeping on the LA Lakers guard.Austin Reaves is the only former undrafted player on NBA 2K26 top 50 listThe NBA 2K26 top 50 list is unsurprisingly the who’s who of basketball today's basketball. Most of them were collegiate superstars and international standouts. Two of them, LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama, were considered generational talents.Although Austin Reaves was ranked No. 49, his status stands out because of its significance. AR is the only former undrafted player in the top 50. In the top 100, Naz Reid (74) and Luguentz Dort (84) join Reaves on that list.Last season, Austin Reaves averaged career-high numbers in points (20.2), assists (5.8), rebounds (4.5) and steals (1.1) per game. Even with LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the floor, Reaves has been valuable to JJ Redick’s plans. When one or both superstars were out, AR’s value even became more pronounced.From being undrafted in 2021, Reaves has consistently turned heads and exceeded expectations. AR breaks into the top 50 of the NBA 2K26 ratings for the first time in his career.