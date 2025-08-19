  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Austin Reaves
  • "Honestly insane and wrong": NBA fans shocked as Austin Reaves receives similar NBA 2K26 ratings as $222,394,368 All-Star

"Honestly insane and wrong": NBA fans shocked as Austin Reaves receives similar NBA 2K26 ratings as $222,394,368 All-Star

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 19, 2025 05:20 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
"Honestly insane and wrong": NBA fans shocked as Austin Reaves [#15] receives similar NBA 2K26 ratings as $222,394,368 All-Star. [photo: Imagn]

NBA 2K26, the ultra-popular basketball video game, gave Austin Reaves a big bump in player ratings in the latest edition released on Monday. The LA Lakers guard, who ranked No. 88 behind an overall rating of 81 in the previous version, skyrocketed in the new ranking. This year, AR surged to No. 49 after his rating improved to 85.

Ad

Reaves shares the same rating as De’Aaron Fox, the San Antonio Spurs star, who signed a four-year, $222,394,368 extension last month.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans promptly reacted to the update:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“That’s honestly insane and wrong. Fox is a good 89, and Reaves is like a 82.”
Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Fox owned an overall rating of 88 last year, putting him No. 28 on the list of best players. In NBA 2K26, he drops to No. 48, a step above Reaves but with the same overall rating. Kristaps Porzingis, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine also get the same overall value as Fox and Reaves.

The 2K26 producers explained that Austin Reaves’ push for the Most Improved Player award last season made him into a “budding All-Star.” They added that, unlike 2K25, nobody would be sleeping on the LA Lakers guard.

Ad

Austin Reaves is the only former undrafted player on NBA 2K26 top 50 list

The NBA 2K26 top 50 list is unsurprisingly the who’s who of basketball today's basketball. Most of them were collegiate superstars and international standouts. Two of them, LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama, were considered generational talents.

Although Austin Reaves was ranked No. 49, his status stands out because of its significance. AR is the only former undrafted player in the top 50. In the top 100, Naz Reid (74) and Luguentz Dort (84) join Reaves on that list.

Ad

Last season, Austin Reaves averaged career-high numbers in points (20.2), assists (5.8), rebounds (4.5) and steals (1.1) per game. Even with LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the floor, Reaves has been valuable to JJ Redick’s plans. When one or both superstars were out, AR’s value even became more pronounced.

From being undrafted in 2021, Reaves has consistently turned heads and exceeded expectations. AR breaks into the top 50 of the NBA 2K26 ratings for the first time in his career.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications