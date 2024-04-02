"Hope he's continuing counseling": NBA analyst blasts Draymond Green as on-court antics continue

Golden State Warriors veteran star forward Draymond Green has been embroiled in controversy this season amid his ongoing on-court antics. According to ESPN's Seth Greenberg, the four-time NBA champion could use additional counseling to reform his behavior.

Green has amassed 10 technical fouls, a league-leading four ejections and two suspensions this season, costing him 17 games. During his latest suspension, which concluded in January, the 34-year-old reportedly underwent counseling to prove he was fit to return to play.

Since his return, Green hasn't engaged in any serious altercations, like the two that earned him suspensions. However, he has occasionally let his temper get the best of him.

During Wednesday's road matchup against the Orlando Magic, the four-time All-Star was ejected in less than four minutes for adamantly disputing a call. Warriors coach Steve Kerr later described the ejection as "unforgivable."

One game later, during the fourth quarter of Friday's road contest against the Charlotte Hornets, Green kicked toward Hornets forward Grant Williams' groin area. The two nearly engaged in an altercation before the situation de-escalated.

On KNBR's "Papa & Lund" show, Greenberg questioned whether Green actually underwent counseling, calling him out for his constant disruptive behavior.

"If he really went and had counseling, then I hope he's continuing counseling,'cause it's not working," Greenberg said. "What messaging are you sending? If you're better than your problems, you can act like a fool."

That aligns with the former college basketball coach's recent appearance on ESPN's "Get Up," where he called for Kerr to stop playing Green.

"The culture creators in that locker room have to take ownership of what's going on," Greenberg said. "You know what this is, it's Steve Kerr. ... Don't play the dude! He's absolutely killing your culture, your identity and basically everything that you've built. Eventually no means no."

Despite Draymond Green's antics, the former Defensive Player of the Year is still widely considered Golden State's top defender. Meanwhile, the Warriors (40-34, 10th in the Western Conference) remain in the hunt to secure a play-in spot. They lead the 11th-placed Houston Rockets (38-36) by just 2.0 games with eight contests remaining.

So, barring any major altercations, it appears unlikely the franchise will send Green home. However, perhaps if Golden State falls short of its postseason goals, it will consider moving on from the veteran in the offseason.

Steve Kerr raves about Draymond Green's defensive impact amid criticism for behavior

Amid the constant calls for Golden State to move on from him, Draymond Green displayed his value during Sunday’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Green turned back the clock, delivering a vintage two-way performance. He finished with 21 points, six rebounds, 11 assists, six steals, one block and two 3-pointers on 88.9% shooting.

The 34-year-old also came through in the clutch, securing an offensive rebound to set up teammate Klay Thompson's game-clinching 3 with 38.7 seconds remaining.

After the Warriors held on for a 117-113 road victory, Steve Kerr raved about Green's impact.

"Draymond was incredible tonight. That was a defensive masterpiece," Kerr said. "The offensive board at the end with the Klay 3 [was] probably the play of the game. You watch that game, Draymond, he’s a genius defensively. … Part of Draymond’s genius, he seems to be half a step ahead of everybody."

If Green continues delivering masterclass defensive performances, that should go a long way toward increasing his chances of remaining with Golden State past this season.

