"Hope they get worst": Lonzo Ball throws shade at Atlanta Hawks' getting No.1 NBA draft pick

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball has been away from any hard-court action for a long time now; however, it hasn't stopped Ball from expressing his opinions on the happenings in the NBA. He appeared on the latest episode of the WAE show, where the Bulls star threw shade at the Atlanta Hawks.

Lonzo Ball was asked about his thoughts on what the Hawks should do with their number one draft pick in the upcoming NBA draft and the Bulls star had an erratic response.

"I dont give a F***," Ball said. "I hope they get worse to be honest. Restart."

The injured Bull made it clear that he had nothing to do with the Hawks and their number-one pick in the upcoming draft. He dropped a genuine answer, asking the Hawks to 'restart,' indicating the franchise to start a rebuilding phase.

The Atlanta Hawks did not make it to the playoffs after losing to the Chicago Bulls 131-116 in the play-in tournament.

Lonzo Ball gives a major update on his injury status

Bulls' star Lonzo Ball shared a major update on the status of his injury. In the inaugural episode of his podcast, Ball revealed how far he has come since being back on the court.

"It's coming along man," Ball said. "Week by week it's improving that's all I can ask for. It is still not where I want it to be ... I am at about 70%, good enough to play but I can still get better."

Lonzo Ball has been restricted from playing on hard courts for over two seasons. He was sidelined with a meniscus tear in his left knee, but after three surgeries, his recovery time extended dramatically. He has been making steady progress, as he said, and is anticipated to return in the 2024–25 season.

The last time Ball played in a game was on January 14, 2022; after that, he missed the remaining 42 games in the 2021–22 season and the entirety of the 2022–23 and 2023–24 seasons.