"Hope they meant 'or' not 'and'": LA Lakers fans balk at Bulls' reported asking price for Zach LaVine featuring $104 million assets 

The LA Lakers' search for a third star has been pointing toward Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls as their potential trade partner. Given that LaVine, as a star, has a massive contract, it's expected that the Bulls would ask for a lot in return, which most fans of the team aren't high on.

According to sources, the Lakers are rumored to be the team that would acquire LaVine from the Bulls. The East team is 5-14, with nine losses in its last 11 games, and could blow up what it has at any time soon. Reports have circulated that Chicago is asking for Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves.

Both players are important to the Lakers' season, and giving them away won't be easy.

Reaves and Hachimura's contracts are listed as up to $104 million combined, which still might not be enough to compensate LaVine's five-year, $215.2 million max deal.

Upon seeing this, fans shared their thoughts on the Bulls' asking price.

"I hope they meant 'or' not 'and'"

"Lakers aren’t getting him…"

"That would be a big net loss for the Lakers."

"We’re good lmfao"

"I speak for all lakers fans when i say we’re good"

"We good I don’t want lavine no more"

"Give me, DeMar DeRozan Levine, Alex Caruso, and Andre Drummond then I’ll do it lol"

"Lmaooo CR4CK IS FREE IN CHICAGO?"

"The Bulls can’t possibly fleece the Lakers twice"

"Yeah that ain't happening lol"

"I wouldn't do that if I were the lakers"

"I don’t even wanna give them one lmao"

There could be a chance that the Lakers would not agree with the trade as they've made it clear that they don't have any intentions of trading away Reaves.

The LA Lakers have shifted their focus from LaVine

The LA Lakers (10-8) are exploring a few choices as potential trade targets. Two of the players they've been linked to are DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls. Initially, LaVine was the player the team had focused on, but it looks like Los Angeles has explored the possibility of trading for DeRozan and Caruso.

"I actually hear that they're more interested in DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso," Jovan Buha of The Athletic said. "AC, he's the one that got away. Lakers fans, it still bothers them inside of the organization. It's still a very divisive topic. And then DeMar is someone that the Lakers have courted for several years now.

"Both of those guys are on more manageable contracts."

The Lakers haven't cleared anything up, but it looks like they're trying to narrow down who their target is.

