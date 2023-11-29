LA Lakers trade rumors: 5 players that could wear Purple & Gold before NBA trade deadline

The LA Lakers are one star away from being a complete team this season, but they need to make moves quickly as time isn't on their side as. Rumors have started to circulate as to who the third player could be and it looks like there aren't a ton of options.

The Lakers have done well for themselves this season, but their depth needs to be addressed soon. Los Angeles has a 10-8 record and has kept their composure well.

The team has relied on LeBron James and Anthony Davis heavily this season, which is how they've been able to still be competitive. However, trading for another significant player could make things easier for the Lakers moving forward.

Expert believes Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell are valuable trade assets for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have been rumored to be on the trade market for a player to help their chances at winning this season. Senior NBA Insider Michael Scotto believes that both Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell are valuable trade assets for the team this season:

"Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura are two potential trade candidates to watch," Scotto reported.

Both players were re-signed over the summer and won't be available to be traded now. Russell's trade availability won't be until December 15, while Hachimura won't be available until January 15 as he re-signed using Bird Rights along with a 20% raise in salary.

#5 Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic is being under-utilised the Detroit Pistons as the team hasn't been getting any significant wins. Bogdanovic could be a player the Lakers could try to pursue as they are also looking to address their wing situation.

The LA Lakers won't be able to trade him until December 15, since that will be the date some of their tradeable assets will be available.

#4 John Konchar

The Lakers have been rumored to be interested in pursuing the veteran wing player. Although Konchar hasn't had the best season with the Memphis Grizzlies, multiple teams have shown interest in trading for him.

"Reserve forward John Konchar is also a candidate to be dealt before the February trade deadline," Michael Scotto wrote. "The [Boston] Celtics, [Golden State] Warriors, and Lakers are among the teams who’ve kept tabs on Konchar’s situation from afar, HoopsHype has learned."

Konchar will add a boost defensively for the team.

#3 Alex Caruso

Los Angeles has hinted at the possibility of a reunion with Alex Caruso this season. The veteran guard is on a losing team and it's likely that the Chicago Bulls could blow their current team up soon.

The team has drawn interest in trading for Caruso this season as his defense is extremely valuable and the Lakers could gamble in trading for him.

#2 DeMar DeRozan

The veteran star's time with the Bulls looks to be over as the team is struggling to win any significant games this season. DeMar DeRozan is one of the players on the Lakers' radar this season, which could mean the team might make a huge mid-season deal.

"If additional Bulls players become available, the Lakers would also have interest in DeMar DeRozan and/or former Laker Alex Caruso, according to multiple team sources." Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported.

DeRozan is averaging 21.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists this season.

#1 Zach LaVine

The LA Lakers have named Zach LaVine as their top priority this season when it comes to trade. However, the team's refusal to give up Austin Reaves could be a significant factor in making the deal possible.

"I expect them to express interest in Zach LaVine... To this point, the Lakers have not been inclined to move Austin Reaves," Shams Charania reported.

The Bulls will have to wait until January 15, 2024, until they can get a decent return package.