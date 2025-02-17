"Hopefully I don't embarrass my man": Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry proudly celebrates as she sinks basketball shot at work during All-Star Weekend

Steph Curry is one of the most decorated players in the history of the NBA. The four-time NBA champs' otherworldly shooting skills set him apart from the many legends of the game. On Sunday, the Warriors star's wife Ayesha Curry followed in her husband's footsteps.

Ayesha participated in a shooting challenge outside the Golden Gate hoop cart. A fan uploaded the video of the trail on X, formerly Twitter. Before attempting the shot, Ayesha expressed her concerns on getting the ball through the hoop.

"Hopefully I don't embarrass my man," Ayesha said.

She stepped up to the challenge wearing a brown jacket with the number "30" printed on the back. Ayesha took her stance, shot the ball through the hoop, and proudly celebrated her win by raising both her hands in the air.

In another video on the same post, Steph Curry is also seen taking a dig at the hoop cart. The Warriors star attempted the shot with only his right hand and proper stance. However, it is Steph and he ends up making the shot anyway.

The Warriors star is having a less-than-stellar season. He is averaging 23.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 43.4% field-goal shooting and 39.0% from deep. While these stats are good, they do not compare to his past averages.

Ayesha Curry drops her reaction to Steph Curry's heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute

Ayesha Curry dropped a five-word reaction to her husband Steph Curry's heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute. On Friday, the Golden State Warriors star uploaded two pictures of himself and his wife from their time as teenagers.

In the first picture, Curry and Ayesha are sitting in a car, dressed up in prom outfits. The second picture featured the couple making pout faces while sitting on a couch. The Warriors star expressed his thoughts on his relationship in the post's caption.

"Couple of kids trying to figure out life together. Wouldn’t change a thing my Woman! Happy love day @ayeshacurry."

Ayesha Curry dropped in the post's comment section and gave an adorable response to her husband's affection.

"The plug to my peace," she commented.

Ayeha Curry comments on her husband Steph Curry's IG post. (Credits: @stephcurry30/Instagram)

The story of Steph and Ayesha is like a romantic movie. The couple first met each other in 2003 and reconnected five years later. They started dating after reconnecting and eventually got married in 2011.

They share four children and have become one of the most popular NBA couples serving as an inspiration for others.

