"Hopefully it's something very short term" - Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer shows concern regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo's latest injury setback 

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play in the Milwaukee Bucks' 83-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday because of a calf injury, as per the team's head coach Mike Budenholzer.

The two-time NBA MVP was a late scratch for this contest. He wasn't listed on the team's injury report and even went through his pre-game routines before surprisingly being left out of the lineup just before tip-off.

Budenholzer expressed concern over Antetokounmpo's latest injury setback after the game, saying (via Jim Owczarski):

"Hopefully it’s something very short term."

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

“Hopefully it’s something very short term.” #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo felt the right calf and the next day or two are important to see how it feels.“Hopefully it’s something very short term.” #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo felt the right calf and the next day or two are important to see how it feels. “Hopefully it’s something very short term.”

It was the second game Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed this season. The Bucks are now 0-2 in his absence.

Considering Budenholzer's comments on his latest injury, Antetokounmpo's status is a little worrying for Milwaukee, who have had to deal with plenty of injuries already this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 7-8 to start the campaign but managed to turn it around by winning eight straight games from there on, followed by their recent loss to the Raptors.

The defending champs are now 14-9 for the campaign and are the number four seed in the Eastern Conference.

Can Milwaukee Bucks produce winning results should Giannis Antetokounmpo get ruled out for an extended period?

Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks pauses at the whistle during the second half of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks have been heavily reliant on Giannis Antetokounmpo to start this season as they were without regular starters Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez for large swathes.

Lopez has played just one game, while Holiday and Middleton have missed a combined 14 matches this term.

Holiday and Middleton have taken a while to find their rhythm so far. The former is averaging 17.5 points per game on 41/34/86 shooting splits, while the latter has scored 15.2 points on 44/34/63 shooting splits.

Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, is averaging 27.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and six assists per contest, with a team-high player efficiency rating of 31.67. These numbers alone explain how important his performances have been for the Milwaukee Bucks so far.

The defending champs face the Miami Heat twice and Cleveland Cavaliers in their next three matches. While the Heat have been dealing with injuries to key players as well, the Cavs have been in solid form.

It's still tricky to face these teams, though, and the Milwaukee Bucks may struggle to produce the desired results in the absence of reigning finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The likes of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday will have to step up to help their side win these games should Antetokounmpo remain sidelined.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Milwaukee Bucks will also need Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton to step up if they are to return to winning ways without the "Greek Freak."

Edited by Arjun Panchadar