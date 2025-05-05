"Horrible news", "Will come back with a fire" - Lakers fans react to Luka Doncic's EuroBasket participation

Following an early playoff exit, LA Lakers star Luka Doncic will reportedly spend the offseason playing for Slovenia in the EuroBasket 2025. NBA fans have mixed reactions about Doncic still playing in the offseason.

A fan account quoted ESPN's Dave McMenamin's article on Friday. The NBA insider revealed Doncic's EuroBasket participation, adding that the 26-year-old will be accompanied by a "body team" throughout the offseason.

Fans have mixed reactions to the news. Many said it's a bad idea, while others see a possible bright outcome.

"This is horrible news," a fan posted.

"Let the kid represent his country! He’ll come back with a fire in his belly to win a championship," another fan tweeted.

"That’s good cause he’ll be forced to stay in shape," one fan said.

Here are other fan reactions:

"He is joined on his 'body team' by Dr. Ronald McDonald and Dr. Colonel Sanders," one fan wrote.

"The 'body team' will ensure that there is always cold beer on tap and available," another fan commented.

"Could be really good or really bad. He gets hurt sets him back even more. He doesn't get hurt he gets in better shape and gets more rhythm back," a fan posted.

The 2025 EuroBasket will be from Aug. 27 to Sep. 14. This might give Doncic a short rest as NBA training camps usually start in September, with the season kicking off in October.

Luka Doncic's decision might affect the Lakers' future

Luka Doncic will have an important decision to make this offseason that could possibly affect his future with the LA Lakers. He is not a free agent and will be on the fourth season of his five-year, $215.2 million deal in 2025-26.

On Aug. 2, the five-time All-Star will be eligible to sign a maximum contract extension that could be worth $229 million for four years, per NBA insider Bobby Marks.

Doncic will also have an option to sign a three-year, $165 million extension with a player option that could open a path for him to sign a five-year, $418 million super-max contract in 2028. A super-max deal accounts for 35% of the cap.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Sam Amick on Friday, the LA front office led by general manager Rob Pelinka will be willing to accommodate any contract structure Doncic desires.

