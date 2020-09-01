Houston Rockets 100-104 OKC Thunder: Twitter explodes as Russell Westbrook has a nightmare Game 6 | NBA Playoffs 2020

It was the Chris Paul show tonight as the OKC Thunder took Game 6 against the Houston Rockets. The 35-year-old veteran scored 28 points and led the Thunder to a 104-100 victory with a clutch performance in the fourth quarter.

For the Houston Rockets, James Harden had 32 points and 7 assists but he struggled from beyond the arc with just 3-11 made three-pointers. Russell Westbrook had a disastrous night with 7 turnovers, with many of them in key moments, as the Houston Rockets failed to close out the series in Game 6.

Danilo Gallinari ended up as the second-highest scorer for the OKC Thunder with 25 points. Luguentz Dort continued to be stellar on the defensive end as he went up against James Harden. He also shot two crucial three-pointers that helped the Thunder catch up to the Rockets in the third quarter.

OKC Thunder stay close behind the Houston Rockets in the first half

Dennis Schroder guarding James Harden

The game got off to a slow start with both teams struggling against the opposition's defense. There were numerous foul calls and the game started off chippy. Dennis Schroder kept up his dogged defense on James Harden, who seemed annoyed.

Chris Paul been mentoring Schroder in the art of being annoying as hell to the other team — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) September 1, 2020

Chris Paul and Schroder to defenders balls whenever they are being guarded pic.twitter.com/KBKfIc5ead — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) September 1, 2020

The Houston Rockets ended up with a 3-point lead at the end of the first half after Eric Gordon's buzzer-beater.

The Rockets came out blazing in the second half to take an early lead at 63-54. Chris Paul willed the Thunder back into the game just as the Rockets were threatening to run away with the game.

Lu Dort jumper right now pic.twitter.com/InJLO1Et3Y — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 1, 2020

Okay Dort shut me and all the Haters up. Keep shooting that MF got Damn it! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 1, 2020

Luguentz Dort shot two crucial three-pointers to give the Thunder a 77-75 lead by the end of the third quarter.

OKC Thunder come up big in the fourth quarter

Russell Westbrook came up short for the Houston Rockets in Game 6

The OKC Thunder got off to a great start in the fourth quarter by taking an 88-80 lead early, before the Houston Rockets went on an 18-4 run to go up 98-92. After that, it was Chris Paul who took over with several clutch three-pointers as the OKC Thunder closed out Game 6 with a win.

Chris Paul when they give him a 0.2% chance at the playoffs pic.twitter.com/pXaxkMKBgQ — D Baze fan page😼 (@bazelyformvp) September 1, 2020

Russell Westbrook struggled throughout the game with his passing and had a whopping 7 turnovers. He turned the ball over in the final seconds of the game, which eventually led to the Rockets' loss.

This man Russell Westbrook still playing for the thunder 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PbusYZXe4y — CarlosStory 💜Kobe Gianna💛 (@CarlosxcStory) September 1, 2020

Harden to Westbrook right now pic.twitter.com/jSYdDeJgHh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 1, 2020

OKC Thunder fans poked fun at Westbrook for his turnovers.

Thunder fans watching Russ finally clutch up for them in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/bUVMNZNJkE — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) September 1, 2020

Thunder fans watching Westbrook have a complete meltdown in game 6 pic.twitter.com/iidY4b4N9n — Brandon M. (@BrandonM0721) September 1, 2020

Chris Paul came up big in the fourth quarter as the OKC Thunder went on a 12-2 run to win the game 104-100. NBA analysts heaped praise on Chris Paul, who has spent the better part of this week putting out fires as the President of the NBA Players' Association.

So far as @CP3, we simply can’t say enough about the guy. Social Justice Issues/Boycotts. The playoffs. Both a leader on the court w/ the playoffs and a President of the @TheNBPA. And this guy goes out, plays like that & forces a Game 7. Unreal! Just absolutely unreal!#PROPS — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 1, 2020

Once again, CP3 and the Thunder showed amazing clutch toughness. WILL NOT QUIT. He hit two huge threes and two huge free throws. He'll make an occasional dirty play ... and lotsa big shots. And I thought this team would miss the playoffs. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 1, 2020

Chris Paul just staring a hole in James Harden’s soul pic.twitter.com/0tP7USqROP — rone’s gamblin corner (@_rone) September 1, 2020

The LA Lakers will await the results of Game 7 to see who they face in the second round. LeBron James himself reacted to Chris Paul's excellent game on Twitter.

CP3!!!!!!! Put some respect on his name and more! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 1, 2020

Lakers fans and Thunder fans on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/qcmTRp73QV — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 1, 2020

chris paul game 7 karma vs rockets game 7 karma pic.twitter.com/tGGJBpePM9 — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) September 1, 2020

Who will make it out of the first round? James Harden or Chris Paul? We will find out in Game 7 on September 2nd.

