Houston Rockets 100-104 OKC Thunder: Twitter explodes as Russell Westbrook has a nightmare Game 6 | NBA Playoffs 2020

It was the Chris Paul show tonight as the OKC Thunder took Game 6 against the Houston Rockets. The 35-year-old veteran scored 28 points and led the Thunder to a 104-100 victory with a clutch performance in the fourth quarter.
For the Houston Rockets, James Harden had 32 points and 7 assists but he struggled from beyond the arc with just 3-11 made three-pointers. Russell Westbrook had a disastrous night with 7 turnovers, with many of them in key moments, as the Houston Rockets failed to close out the series in Game 6.
Danilo Gallinari ended up as the second-highest scorer for the OKC Thunder with 25 points. Luguentz Dort continued to be stellar on the defensive end as he went up against James Harden. He also shot two crucial three-pointers that helped the Thunder catch up to the Rockets in the third quarter.
OKC Thunder stay close behind the Houston Rockets in the first half
The game got off to a slow start with both teams struggling against the opposition's defense. There were numerous foul calls and the game started off chippy. Dennis Schroder kept up his dogged defense on James Harden, who seemed annoyed.
The Houston Rockets ended up with a 3-point lead at the end of the first half after Eric Gordon's buzzer-beater.
The Rockets came out blazing in the second half to take an early lead at 63-54. Chris Paul willed the Thunder back into the game just as the Rockets were threatening to run away with the game.
Luguentz Dort shot two crucial three-pointers to give the Thunder a 77-75 lead by the end of the third quarter.
OKC Thunder come up big in the fourth quarter
The OKC Thunder got off to a great start in the fourth quarter by taking an 88-80 lead early, before the Houston Rockets went on an 18-4 run to go up 98-92. After that, it was Chris Paul who took over with several clutch three-pointers as the OKC Thunder closed out Game 6 with a win.
Russell Westbrook struggled throughout the game with his passing and had a whopping 7 turnovers. He turned the ball over in the final seconds of the game, which eventually led to the Rockets' loss.
OKC Thunder fans poked fun at Westbrook for his turnovers.
Chris Paul came up big in the fourth quarter as the OKC Thunder went on a 12-2 run to win the game 104-100. NBA analysts heaped praise on Chris Paul, who has spent the better part of this week putting out fires as the President of the NBA Players' Association.
The LA Lakers will await the results of Game 7 to see who they face in the second round. LeBron James himself reacted to Chris Paul's excellent game on Twitter.
Who will make it out of the first round? James Harden or Chris Paul? We will find out in Game 7 on September 2nd.
