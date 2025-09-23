Houston Rockets Depth Chart: Analyzing how Fred VanVleet’s injury impacts Kevin Durant’s new roster in Houston

The Houston Rockets were dealt a devastating blow to their championship aspirations. One-time NBA champion Fred VanVleet could reportedly miss the entire 2025-26 season due to a torn ACL.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday, VanVleet suffered the injury during a recent offseason workout. The Athletic's Sam Amick and William Guillory reported that the 31-year-old guard will have additional testing to gauge the extent of his non-contact injury further. VanVleet is expected to undergo immediate surgery in Houston this week.
Since arriving in Houston in 2023, the veteran has been Houston's de facto leader. The Rockets are coming off a 52-win season and were the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. With the addition of 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, Houston is expected to be the biggest threat to defending champions OKC Thunder in the conference next season.
Houston Rockets' depth chart
With Alperen Sengun and Durant leading the way, Houston could still be one of the best teams in the NBA. They have up-and-comers like Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Amen Thompson.
The Rockets parted ways with a couple of key contributors last season in Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. They've also added rotation pieces in Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela. In July, VanVleet signed a two-year, $50 million deal that keeps him under contract with Houston until the 2026-27 season.
Reed Sheppard expected to have a bigger role with the Houston Rockets following Fred VanVleet's injury
With Fred VanVleet sidelined, second-year guard Reed Sheppard is expected to have more ball-handling duties. Sheppard played a limited bench role in his rookie season, averaging 4.4 points and 1.4 assists in 52 games.
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel said VanVleet's injury could see more playing time for Sheppard. Houston selected the 6-foot-2 guard with the No. 3 pick of the 2024 NBA draft.
NBA insider Keith Smith of Spotrac doubled down on Sheppard having a bigger role. Smith also added that 6-7 forward Amen Thompson could inherit a playmaking role as well.
Barring any trade, the Rockets cannot fill their open roster spot with a free agent as they are just $1.25 million below the first apron. Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, they could file for a $14.1 million Disabled Player Exception, but will not be able to use it because of apron restrictions.
