Houston Rockets injury report: Latest on Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson's status for game against Mavericks (Mar. 14)

The Houston Rockets will face off against their Western Conference rivals, the Dallas Mavericks, in a regular season game on Friday. Ahead of the matchup, the Rockets have listed two players on their injury report, as Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard will both be unavailable for the game against the Mavericks.

Amen Thompson is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is expected to be out for at least another week. He has already missed the Rockets' previous two games. NBA insider Shams Charania recently provided an update, confirming that the young star will be sidelined for some time.

"Houston Rockets emerging two-way force Amen Thompson will be sidelined for 10 to 14 days due to a left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN," Charania tweeted. "MRI on the ankle showed no structural damage, but Thompson will rehab and receive treatment for swelling.

Reed Sheppard recently fractured his right thumb and has been ruled out for at least four weeks. The rookie's injury comes at the worst possible time for him personally as he had just delivered his best performance to date, earning his first-ever start for the Rockets.

In the game against the OKC Thunder on March 3, Sheppard posted a career-high 25 points, along with two rebounds, five assists and one steal. He played two more games after that before being sidelined with the injury. The rookie has already missed the Rockets' last three games.

Where to watch Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks game is scheduled to take place on Friday, Mar. 14, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Rockets vs. Mavericks game will be broadcast live on SCHN (local) and KFAA (local). For those looking to stream the game live, it will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

