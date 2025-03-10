Houston Rockets Injury Report (Mar 10): Latest on Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard's availability

Just weeks ago, the Houston Rockets had taken their place near the top of the Western Conference standings. Recently, however, the rise of teams such as the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets, along with a couple of losing streaks on the part of the Rockets, has caused Houston to slip to fifth place.

On Monday, the Rockets will be taking on the Orlando Magic in a bid to get back to the top four of the West. They will, however, be missing the services of some players. Starting forward Amen Thompson will be out due to a left ankle sprain, while reserve guard Reed Sheppard will also be out as he deals with a right thumb avulsion fracture.

On Thursday, Sheppard hurt his thumb when he slapped the ball from the possession of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. According to Rockets coach Ime Udoka, the third overall pick of the 2024 NBA draft will be wearing a splint for about four weeks.

Two days later, Thompson injured his ankle when he stepped on the foot of his defender Karlo Matkovic late in the fourth quarter of another Rockets-Pelicans showdown. The Rockets were en route to a blowout win, yet Thompson (who was a rebound shy of a triple-double) was still in the game.

Thompson is expected to be out for 10 to 14 days. His athleticism, energy and steady contributions in scoring and rebounding will be missed by a Rockets squad that is trying to secure homecourt advantage in the playoffs.

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka points out glaring weakness of team in close loss

At this point late in the regular season, the Rockets aren't just dealing with injured bodies. Their coach has pinpointed one area for improvement after they let a winnable game slip away.

Following a 113-103 loss to the Sacramento Kings on March 1, Ime Udoka called out his players' lack of focus on the defensive end, particularly in their coverage of DeMar DeRozan.

"Obviously, one of his main advantages is getting to the free throw line," Udoka said of DeRozan [3:52]. "The sweep through, the rip throughs, and the pump fakes...we fell for it. Lack of discipline."

With a little over a month left before the playoffs begin, Udoka will have to instill a stronger sense of discipline in his team if the Rockets are to stand a chance in the postseason.

