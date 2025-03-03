Houston Rockets Injury Report (March 3): Latest on Dillon Brooks and Alperen Sengun's status

After capping off a three-game homestand, the Houston Rockets are set to begin a three-game road trip against the OKC Thunder on Monday. The Rockets will tip off their journey at Paycom Center and end at Smoothie King Center against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

With the Rockets preparing for an important matchup, fans might be curious about the injury status of Dillon Brooks and Alperen Sengun. As per the team's latest injury report, Brooks and Sengun are questionable for tonight's game against the OKC Thunder.

Brooks is dealing with a right knee contusion, while Sengun struggles with lower back soreness. Steven Adams (left ankle), Tari Eason (left lower leg) and Amen Thompson (right shoulder) are also listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup. Furthermore, Fred VanVleet (right ankle), Cody Zeller, Jack McVeigh and N’Faly Dante have been listed as out.

Alperen Sengun and Dillon Brooks could be rested for tonight’s game

Following their matchup against the OKC Thunder, the Houston Rockets will travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers on Tuesday. With Dillon Brooks and Alperen Sengun listed as questionable, it is possible that the two could be rested on the first game of a back-to-back.

Sengun has taken a step forward since the All-Star break and averages 22.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the five games since. The 22-year-old was also key against the Sacramento Kings, racking up 37 minutes and recording 30 points and 10 rebounds in the 113-103 loss.

Dillon Brooks could also use a break, having averaged 31.6 minutes per contest since the All-Star break. With the playoffs approaching, the Rockets need to avoid unnecessary risks, especially while playing back-to-back games. With this in mind, we might see Sengun and Brooks sit this one out. Both players have only missed three of the Houston Rockets' 60 games this season.

If their status isn't upgraded, the team will likely look toward Jalen Green to carry a heavier load on offense. Jabari Smith Jr. and Jock Landale might also be called on to make up for any defensive deficiencies if Sengun sits out.

Where to watch the Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder game?

The Rockets vs. Thunder matchup on Monday will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. CT) from Paycom Center. Fans can catch the live broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma and Space City Home Network. The contest can also be streamed live via NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Houston Rockets can hold out against OKC with so many key players on their injury report.

