The Houston Rockets have been one of the biggest surprises of the NBA season thus far. Despite being a relatively young team that missed the playoffs last season, the Rockets have stepped it up this season. Houston currently sits as the second seed in the Western Conference and fourth overall in the entire NBA.

A big reason for Houston's success is the leaps many of their young players have taken this year, including Tari Eason. Eason is averaging career highs in points (11.2) and steals (1.9), playing great basketball on both sides of the court. However, that doesn't stop Eason from having some fun, as he took a playful shot at Jabari Smith Jr, who's earning $9,770,880 for the 2024-25 season:

"Okay Unc, @jabarismithjr you could learn a thing or two from this clip starting off with your pops went to a real school"

Jabari Smith Jr went to Auburn University, while Eason attended Lousiana State University, the same school Jabari Smith Sr. attended. We'll see if Smith Jr adds his father's "funk dunk" to his arsenal when he returns from a fractured bone in his hand he suffered on Jan. 3, 2025.

Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Houston Rockets in a battle of the NBA Western Conference's 2nd and 3rd seeds.

The second-seeded Houston Rockets and the third-seeded Memphis Grizzlies faced off on Jan. 30, 2025. The Grizzlies ultimately prevailed by a score of 120-119, moving them a half-game back of the Rockets for the second seed in the Western Conference.

Both teams had 3 players score 20+ points as Desmond Bane (24), Luke Kennard (22), and Jaren Jackson Jr (21) stepped up for the Grizzlies. The Rockets had Jalen Green score a game-high 25 points to go along with Dillon Brooks' 22 points, and Amen Thompson's 21 points. Tari Eason added a double-double off the bench with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Last night's game will be the final matchup between the two teams for the regular season (a playoff series is very much a possibility). The Rockets and Grizzlies had played three times before this, with the Rockets winning all three previous matchups by scores of 120-118, 119-115, and 128-108.

The Houston Rockets will look to bounce back on Feb. 1, 2025, when they host the 15-33 Brooklyn Nets in Houston. The Memphis Grizzlies will look to build on their big win when they travel to Milwaukee to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 26-19 Bucks.

