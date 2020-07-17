Houston Rockets Update: James Harden reveals reason for late arrival, addresses the Russell Westbrook situation

James Harden is back to business inside the NBA bubble for the Houston Rockets. The 2018 NBA MVP participated in his first practice in Orlando and if the footage is anything to go by, The Beard is well and truly back.

James Harden makes a behind-the-back bounce pass to Robert Covington on the roll and screams "He's Baaack!" (via @dmorey) https://t.co/gtluffoGP9 pic.twitter.com/uiW05cntBT — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) July 16, 2020

After the pickup game with his fellow Houston Rockets players, James Harden appeared for media duties for the first time in several months. He first addressed the reason as to why he did not travel with the team to the NBA bubble and stated that it was due to "family issues".

James Harden on motivating his teammates

James Harden is looking to bring the best out of his teammates

The beard addressed during his media availability that this was his first pickup game in over a month. He talked about getting into the flow of things and motivating his fellow Houston Rockets crew.

"I think the world knows no matter what's going on, James Harden loves to hoop. He's a competitor. Today in practice, we got after it. We played a couple quarters. We pushed ourselves. And I'm doing a lot of the trash talking, as usual. Just to get the guys motivated."

It goes without saying that the presence of a superstar like James Harden is bound to give that extra jolt to the rest of the squad. Austin Rivers had alluded to the same in a previous media session.

Coach Mike D'Antoni was also happy with what he saw from Harden.

"He went through the full practice like everyone else and his wind was as good as anybody else so obviously he's been working. They ramped him up well before he got here so I'm really pleased."

James Harden on the Russell Westbrook situation and the Houston Rockets' chances

Russell Westbrook is currently recovering from coronavirus

Multiple Houston Rockets players have already weighed in on how a Russell Westbrook return would provide fresh energy to the team. Westbrook himself is hopeful of joining his teammates in Orlando and James Harden is no different. He feels that once they have Brodie back and they're all healthy, the Houston Rockets can win against any team.

"I'm excited. Once we get [Russell Westbrook] back, and we've got our full roster healthy, and we get into shape like we need to be, we can compete with anybody."

The Houston Rockets seem to be their most driven self after the arrival of The Beard. We can surely hope for great things from Mike D'Antoni's side in the weeks to come.

